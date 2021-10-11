1h ago

add bookmark

'Spineless treachery': DA stalwart resigns as campaign manager after party takes down Phoenix posters

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mike Waters. (Sharief Jaffer, Gallo Images, Media24, file)
Mike Waters. (Sharief Jaffer, Gallo Images, Media24, file)
  • DA member Mike Waters has resigned as the DA's campaign manager for Ekurhuleni.
  • Waters sent his resignation letter to the party's leadership at the weekend.
  • The former MP is against the party's decision to take down the controversial Phoenix election posters.

Former MP Mike Waters has resigned as the DA's campaign manager in Ekurhuleni - a week after the party was criticised for its controversial Phoenix election posters which led to them removing them. 

Waters confirmed to News24 on Monday that he had sent a letter of resignation at the weekend to the DA's leadership.

"Yes, I have resigned," said Waters, a founding member of both the Democratic Party and the DA.

He refused to elaborate, saying he resigned for personal reasons.

But in the letter sent to the DA leadership, seen by News24, he criticised the party for its decision to backtrack on supporting the messaging.

He said in the letter that he was "shocked and horrified" by the party's weakness.

"The party's grovelling apology and decision to take down these posters is appalling and a betrayal of the heroes who defended lives during the period of violence and looting," he said. 

I am unable to continue to defend and promote a party that is capable of such spineless treachery.


DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube was not immediately available for comment.

Waters had served as an MP since 1999 until he resigned earlier this year.

His resignation as campaign manager followed the DA being lambasted for election posters placed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, which read: "The ANC calls you racists, the DA calls you heroes."

Offensive DA poster in Phoenix, KZN
The offensive DA poster located near the Phoenix Plaza in Phoenix, north of Durban.

The posters were referring to racial tension in the area which surfaced during the civil unrest in July, and which left several people dead.

The party’s KZN leader Dean Macpherson had initially pushed back, defending the posters.

News24 reported that the posters had been approved by Macpherson, according to party sources.

DA leader John Steenhuisen had also initially defended the posters and the party's position.

Macpherson subsequently apologised for the unsanctioned posters and the party began removing them last week.

READ | Phoenix election posters: Steenhuisen makes about-turn, community says damage already done

In his letter, Waters said: "I cannot in good conscience fight for votes for a party that crumbles in the face of manufactured hysteria about it stating the truth."

He said he remained a party member as it was the only party whose principles and values he supported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
damike watersdurbanphoenixpoliticsunrestelections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1774 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 3164 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 6446 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

14h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.04
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.39
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,755.03
-0.1%
Silver
22.61
-0.2%
Palladium
2,116.98
+1.7%
Platinum
1,012.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
59,663
+1.4%
All Share
66,101
+1.3%
Resource 10
63,204
+2.8%
Industrial 25
83,132
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,080
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo