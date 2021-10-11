'Spineless treachery': DA stalwart resigns as campaign manager after party takes down Phoenix posters

DA member Mike Waters has resigned as the DA's campaign manager for Ekurhuleni.

Waters sent his resignation letter to the party's leadership at the weekend.

The former MP is against the party's decision to take down the controversial Phoenix election posters.

Former MP Mike Waters has resigned as the DA's campaign manager in Ekurhuleni - a week after the party was criticised for its controversial Phoenix election posters which led to them removing them.



Waters confirmed to News24 on Monday that he had sent a letter of resignation at the weekend to the DA's leadership.

"Yes, I have resigned," said Waters, a founding member of both the Democratic Party and the DA.

He refused to elaborate, saying he resigned for personal reasons.

But in the letter sent to the DA leadership, seen by News24, he criticised the party for its decision to backtrack on supporting the messaging.

He said in the letter that he was "shocked and horrified" by the party's weakness.



"The party's grovelling apology and decision to take down these posters is appalling and a betrayal of the heroes who defended lives during the period of violence and looting," he said.

I am unable to continue to defend and promote a party that is capable of such spineless treachery.





DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube was not immediately available for comment.



Waters had served as an MP since 1999 until he resigned earlier this year.

His resignation as campaign manager followed the DA being lambasted for election posters placed in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, which read: "The ANC calls you racists, the DA calls you heroes."

The posters were referring to racial tension in the area which surfaced during the civil unrest in July, and which left several people dead.

The party’s KZN leader Dean Macpherson had initially pushed back, defending the posters.

News24 reported that the posters had been approved by Macpherson, according to party sources.

DA leader John Steenhuisen had also initially defended the posters and the party's position.

Macpherson subsequently apologised for the unsanctioned posters and the party began removing them last week.

In his letter, Waters said: "I cannot in good conscience fight for votes for a party that crumbles in the face of manufactured hysteria about it stating the truth."

He said he remained a party member as it was the only party whose principles and values he supported.