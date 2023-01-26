Splash forward: Revamped R28m Newlands pool to reopen, but load shedding will affect operating times

Newlands pool in Cape Town is set to reopen on Friday, but load shedding could affect operating hours.

The pool does not have a generator.

It cost the City R28 million to have it revamped. No additional costs outside of repairs and maintenance were incurred when the pool closed due to a chlorine leak in October.

The popular Newlands pool in Cape Town is expected to reopen on Friday, much to the delight of residents.

The pool was closed for five years due to renovations and reopened in March last year after undergoing a R28-million revamp. In October, however, it was shut down due to a suspected chlorine gas leak.

In a statement, the City of Cape Town said the pool would open as anticipated on Friday but that load shedding could affect the operating hours. It will then open after the scheduled load shedding has ended on Friday.

ALSO READ | Cape Town public pool re-opens after R28m renovation

City of Cape Town mayco member for community services and health Patricia van der Ross said two significant concerns were identified regarding the water circulation and chlorination system.

"Extensive testing has been carried out on the chlorination system to ensure that set water quality standards and pH levels are achieved and maintained. The connection between the scum channel and the sump has also been established and tested to avoid any blockage infiltration," Van der Ross said.

No additional costs outside of repairs and maintenance were incurred for resolving the water circulation and chlorination system defects, Van der Ross said.

Van der Ross added:

The City can confirm that the set water quality standards and pH levels have been achieved and can be maintained. Newlands swimming pool can subsequently open this Friday, subject to load shedding and limited weekend operational hours.

Operating times will be 10:00 to 17:00.

Thereafter, until the end of season in April, operating hours will be limited to Thursday and Fridays from 14:00 to 17:00, as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 17:00.

According to Newlands ward councillor Mikhail Manuel, the new operating times have been implemented because the pool does not have a generator.

"It is important to note that load shedding has a direct impact on the pool. The pool is not backed up by a generator. Therefore, any load shedding and especially severe load shedding affects water quality and the safety of using the pools," Manuel said.

READ | Cape Town residents stone staff after being denied entry to 'crystal clear' pool

He said residents were particularly frustrated that the pool was not open to the public over the festive season. That was because thorough work needed to be done to get the facility back up and running this week, Manuel added.

Manuel said:

I appreciate that there is considerable frustration and that the [regular] updates [do] not fulfil what is desired. I had multiple conversations with the officials at [the] Newlands pool on daily progress. Testing and manual chlorine dosing continued throughout the week, and all systems have been working adequately to allow the pool to open safely on Friday.

Meanwhile, Manenberg pool will remain closed as the City is still assessing the condition of underground circulation pipes to determine the root cause of rust being deposited into the pool.

"We are repeatedly flushing the system to remove [the] build-up of rust particles as far as possible. Thereafter, the department will monitor and test if water quality can be restored. The duration and type of repairs needed can only be determined based on the outcome of the tests," Van der Ross said.

She said an in-depth assessment of infrastructural repairs at the entire facility would also be undertaken as part of the repairs and maintenance programme.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

"Costs cannot be determined at this stage," she added.

The reopening of Manenberg pool for the remainder of the current season can only be determined based on the outcome of the internal assessments, said the City.

Earlier this month, scores of Manenberg residents illegally entered the closed pool and stoned staff who asked them to leave. At the time, the City said it was working closely with law enforcement officers to secure the pool.