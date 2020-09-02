Splat! Kommetjie residents feel the brunt as ranger paintballs & baboons damage properties

The suburb of Kommetjie in the Western Cape has been the site of a struggle involving residents, baboons and a company contracted to keep the animals from damaging property.

A number of community members are concerned about the methods Human and Wildlife Solutions uses to manage the baboon troop.

The City of Cape Town says an abundance of food in Kommetjie is what attracted the baboons to the village.

While baboons and rangers are engaged in a game of "cops and robbers" through the streets of Kommetjie on the Cape Peninsula, residents are fed up with the damage the baboons and rangers have caused and are wondering what value they're getting from the City of Cape Town's R14 million contract with Human and Wildlife Solutions (HWS) to manage the Cape Peninsula baboon troops.

Kommetjie residents were surprised in January this year when the troop suddenly reappeared in the rustic seaside village, after it was absent for years.

According to locals, the troop had been contained above Ocean View by HWS rangers, until the rangers were mugged and robbed of mobile phones, wallets, paintball guns and two-way radios.

"They don't drive them out, they drive them in here," shouted an irate Greig Russell as three baboons bounced across what remains of his greenhouse roof. Russell claims to have suffered about R500 000 damage to the roof of his large greenhouse, which baboons destroyed.

An HWS ranger confirmed that the troop had been moved and the City's Manager for Biodiversity Management, Julia Wood, also confirmed "the movement of this troop was required due to safety concerns of HWS staff and the baboons they manage".

Ward Councillor Simon Liell-Cock said this was "a joint decision taken by the City and service provider. The situation in Ocean View deteriorated quickly and there was no time to warn the Kommetjie residents".

Wood explained that "Slangkop has proved to be more difficult terrain on which to manage baboons because of a lack of natural water sources and a long mountain ridge overlooking Kommetjie. The lack of water and abundance of food resources in Kommetjie attracted the baboons into town".

Now residents sit with the problem - baboons and rangers damaging their property, while the rangers chase the baboons from street to street like "cops and robbers".

From the anecdotal evidence, it seems the rangers (or their methods) are more at fault, than the baboons.

In May, 80-year-old, Andrée Dehning, reached the top of the steps to her front door only to have the frosted glass window in front of her smashed by a paintball, leaving shattered glass at her feet. Dehning spotted the trespassing ranger in the narrow alley down the side of her house. She was uninjured, but her window remains broken and she has had no response from HWS.

The City did not comment on the incident, but Wood confirmed that "the service provider may not operate on private property. If there is damage to property, a resident may initiate a claim against the City. Residents are welcome to submit concerns to their CARBS (Councillor's Appointed Representatives of Baboon Suburbs) representative which are passed on to the City councillor and baboon management."

Toni Murray, general manager of Espresso.kom garden restaurant, described how her customers had been affected by indiscriminate shooting of paintballs: "We had one customer who was hit on the leg by a paintball in the garden area. Parked cars in the street outside have also been hit. I didn't lodge a formal complaint, but I told the rangers to stay away".

"We don't want to complain to HWS because we love the baboons. They just need to be managed correctly and we fear what HWS might do to them. We want to get rid of HWS and would prefer Jenni Trethowan, who did a great job many years ago".

On a local WhatsApp group a resident complained: "We were wondering about HWS shooting into our yards. Surely they don't have permission to shoot without even knowing what is in the yard? My husband has almost been shot two times because they just fire wildly into the yard."

"Just been out to the car and see the windscreen is full of paintballs, HWS must go," wrote another.

On the beachfront, Maggie Joubert said "we get the impression they're chasing the baboons down into the village without any plan. It's as if they're trying to make the problem worse, so that the City can euthanise the baboons".

Another resident, Tim de Wet, joined the conversation to say it would be best if they were kept in the mountains, but he didn't believe the rangers were capable of keeping them there. Next door to Russell, Bridget Dallas complained that the City "did not prepare the community for the return of the baboons".

The City says "there are currently no baboon-proof domestic waste bins available in the City and have instituted a process to rectify this".

Six blocks away, a resident couple in De Villiers Street said: "We are gatvol of the baboons and we are gatvol of the rangers". They suffered R30 000 damage to their roof when two alpha male baboons fought on their roof.

"The rangers don't appear to have any plan. Instead of letting the baboons move through, the rangers are cornering them. When the baboons are frightened, they do more damage in 20 minutes, than they ever did in 20 years. When Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters was managing the troop we had much less trouble."

Baboon Matters managed the troop for some years, until the guidelines became harmful to the baboons.

Next door, Richard and Bernice Anderson say they love the baboons, "but now we have to pack everything up and lock everything down - we're prisoners in our own home. We've been here 40 years and never had this problem. The baboons are chased from one road to another", says Anderson.

"They don't know where to go - it's so cruel."

The City measures the performance of HWS "based on a 90% effectiveness in keeping baboons out of affected suburbs." According to further documentation provided by the City, the Slangkop troop was out of the village for 75.5% of April and 72.9% of June.

The troop was in the village on 23 occasions in May.