Sponsor, charity pull out of Midmar Mile due to KwaSizabantu abuse allegations

Lwandile Bhengu
The 2011 38th aQuelle Midmar Mile Race.
Michelly Rall/Getty Images
  • The Midmar Mile is one of the world's largest open water swim events.
  • Its main sponsor, aQuellé, is owned by Emakhazani Springs which is owned by the KwaSizabantu Mission.
  • Two organisations have pulled out of the race due to abuse allegations that were levelled against the mission.

Two organisations - a charity and a sponsor - have cut ties with the Midmar Mile event after a series of allegations of gross human rights abuses were levelled against the owners of one of the main sponsors of the open water race.

In statements released on Wednesday and Thursday, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC), a sponsor, and WILDLANDS, a charity participant, pulled out in the midst of allegations against KwaSizabantu Mission, which owns aQuellé.

"We can no longer ignore the damaging reports in the public domain. Pending the outcome of the investigations, we will reconsider our future involvement in the event. Our conservation projects are at risk of losing much-needed funding, but we stand in solidarity with the millions of South Africans who experience or have experienced gender-based violence and abuse," said WILDLANDS campaign coordinator Buyi Makhoba-Dlamini.

WILDLANDS, a WILDTRUST programme, said it was able to raise more than R1 million over the years through various people who support rhino conservation efforts carried out by its team at the Somkhanda Community Game Reserve.

The N3TC, which manages the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, said it made the decision after engaging with the organisers of the event.

"We are gravely concerned about the allegations reported in the media and will, pending the outcome of the investigations, reconsider our future involvement in the event," operations manager Thania Dhoogra said.

In a joint statement with aQuellé last month, race director Wayne Riddin said that they would keep aQuellé as an official sponsor because the claims against the business and its owners were allegations that had not been tested. He said the law should run its course before judgement is passed. 

When asked about the latest withdrawals, Ridden told News24 that it was the organisations' choice to withdraw and that there was nothing the organisers could do about it.

Ridden would not confirm if any other sponsors or charities had pulled out of the race, which is scheduled to take place in February 2021.

News24 reached out to the mission for comment, which will be added once received.

KwaSizabantu, its leaders and aQuellé have strongly denied allegations that congregants and workers were abused and worked in abusive conditions.

