Sports anchor and crew robbed at gunpoint while filming interview in Khayelitsha

Getrude Makhafola
Sports anchor Elma Smit attends a launch at Sandton City Shopping Mall on 16 May 2019.
PHOTO: John Liebenberg/Gallo Images
  • Armed robbers targeted a sports anchor and her crew in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
  • They were there to interview Springbok Women's player Babalwa Latsha.
  • Western Cape police are investigating the incident.

A gang of armed robbers held a sports anchor and her crew at gunpoint in Khayelitsha on Saturday and robbed them of equipment while they were working there.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the incident happened in Phumlani Street, in Lingelethu West.

Traut said:

Shortly after 08:00, a 35-year-old television sports presenter and her crew were robbed of their recording equipment at gunpoint by three suspects who fled in a VW Polo and are yet to be arrested. The complainant was in the area to do an interview with a sports personality.

Sports anchor Elma Smit, who was part of the crew, said they were compiling a profile of Springbok Women's team member, Babalwa Latsha, at a park near the player's home, when three men walked up to them.

"We had already started shooting and were about to sit down with Babalwa and talk to her when three guys walked up to us. I saw one of them carrying a gun and I turned to Babalwa and quickly asked her to hide my phone. They took the filming equipment and a cellphone and wallet belonging to one of the crew members," Smit told News24.

Smit later took to Twitter to post about it.

Earlier this month, robbers accosted an eNCA news crew in the same area.

Journalist Monique Mortlock had just finished her live crossing when the crew was held at gunpoint and their equipment was taken.

Police have appealed to the public for further information, asking them to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

