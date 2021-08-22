Spring is in the air: City of Cape calls on residents to have a blooming good time at nature reserves

Various flowers are in bloom at City of Cape Town nature reserves.

Residents are urged to visit the reserves to view the indigenous flowers.

The flowers will only be in bloom until the end of September.

With spring around the corner, the City of Cape Town has urged Capetonians to enjoy the indigenous flora on their doorstep.



Various nature reserves and conservation areas in and around Cape Town are already showing off their new blooms - but with the flower viewing season lasting only for a short period, residents are being urged to visit nature reserves in the next month.

Flowers such as the Cape white daisy, vygies, gazanias, pelargoniums, arum lilies, kelkiewyn, viooltjie and bobbejaantjie can be found in the Tygerberg, Bracken, Witzands Aquifer, False Bay, Bothasig, and Durbanville nature reserves.

Tygerberg Nature Reserve was home to Swartland shale renosterveld which had great floral diversity, said the Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt.

Other flowers that have been spotted already include the spider flower/spinnekop blom, fuzzy Cape spinach, Afrikaner, fringe tulip, bluebeard lion face, rosy sandcrocus, orange satyre and blue cap.

The Bothasig Nature Reserve, which is one of the newly proclaimed and managed reserves, is already sprouting spring flowers.

"I find that many residents are not aware of the picturesque reserves and conservation areas within our neighbourhoods.

"We are so spoilt with many conserved spots which are well managed by the City and showcase the natural beauty Cape Town has to offer.

"No need to drive too far to see this year's spring blooms, they are popping up within our reserves, the daisies are already brightening up the landscapes," said Nieuwoudt.

Visitors must wear a mask at all times and observe Covid-19 health and safety protocols.