Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies out of sin bin as criminal case is withdrawn

Springbok star Elton Jantjies was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport last month.

It was alleged he damaged property on an Emirates flight en route to Johannesburg from Dubai.

Jantjies was recently named in the Springbok squad for the rest of the rugby season.

The criminal case of Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies was provisionally withdrawn in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The court informed Jantjies that should he change his home address, he needed to inform the investigating officer.

Jantjies was charged with malicious damage to property and the contravention of the Aviation Act.

The World Cup-winning flyhalf was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport two weeks ago after he allegedly damaged property on an Emirates flight.

Jantjies, the former Lions pivot, was all smiles as he left the courtroom on Friday.

He hugged his legal team before getting into his car and driving off.

His lawyer, Nabeela Moola, told reporters that she would not give further comment on the matter.

Moola said:

It is not fair to say that it will be swept under the rug, [because] you have seen he has been compliant with the State throughout this process.





"The matter has been withdrawn and there is no further comment," Moola said.

Jantjies was recently named in Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber's 48-man squad chosen for the July series against Wales, the Rugby Championship, and the November tour to Europe.





