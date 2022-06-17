1h ago

add bookmark

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies out of sin bin as criminal case is withdrawn

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies leaves the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court a relieved man on Friday, 17 June, 2022.
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies leaves the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court a relieved man on Friday, 17 June, 2022.
Iavan Pijoos, News24
  • Springbok star Elton Jantjies was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport last month.
  • It was alleged he damaged property on an Emirates flight en route to Johannesburg from Dubai.
  • Jantjies was recently named in the Springbok squad for the rest of the rugby season.

The criminal case of Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies was provisionally withdrawn in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The court informed Jantjies that should he change his home address, he needed to inform the investigating officer.

READ | Springboks backing Elton Jantjies after flight incident: 'He hasn't been found guilty of anything'

Jantjies was charged with malicious damage to property and the contravention of the Aviation Act.

The World Cup-winning flyhalf was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport two weeks ago after he allegedly damaged property on an Emirates flight.

Jantjies, the former Lions pivot, was all smiles as he left the courtroom on Friday. 

He hugged his legal team before getting into his car and driving off. 

His lawyer, Nabeela Moola, told reporters that she would not give further comment on the matter. 

Moola said:

It is not fair to say that it will be swept under the rug, [because] you have seen he has been compliant with the State throughout this process.


"The matter has been withdrawn and there is no further comment," Moola said. 

Jantjies was recently named in Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber's 48-man squad chosen for the July series against Wales, the Rugby Championship, and the November tour to Europe.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emirateselton jantjiescrime and courts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 7845 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 834 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4632 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.91
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.57
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.73
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+2.4%
Gold
1,845.77
-0.6%
Silver
21.85
-0.4%
Palladium
1,886.00
0.0%
Platinum
946.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
119.81
+1.1%
Top 40
60,258
-1.5%
All Share
66,590
-1.4%
Resource 10
69,257
-2.2%
Industrial 25
74,541
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,277
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo