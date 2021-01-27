Spy vs spy at state capture commission: Zondo allows Miss K to give evidence

Attempts to block a secret witness from giving evidence at the state capture commission has failed.

Miss K, an SSA operative is giving evidence based on Mr Y’s affidavit as he is unable to do so.

Implicated parties attempted to stop Miss K, arguing they weren't notified and that the commission was trying to get Mr Y’s affidavit admitted through the back door.

Attempts by spies implicated in testimony before the Zondo commission to block a State Security Agency operative from giving testimony has failed yet again.

The unidentified witness, known simply as Miss K, is appearing before the commission on Wednesday to confirm the affidavit of another secret witness - Mr Y - who had been hospitalised and cannot physically testify.

Miss K is employed by the SSA and was also part of a team that involved in ongoing investigations of a sensitive nature, including the probing of allegations of corruption revealed at the commission.

Testimony at the Zondo commission shows the SSA is an institution almost wholly, and illegally, in service of the ANC, writes @PieterDuToit https://t.co/VIveGO47gI — News24 (@News24) January 27, 2021

She is also part of "Project Veza", which is aimed at "cleaning up" the intelligence agency.

The commission started with an application to have Miss K’s identity hidden and for her to be allowed to testify from a protected location.

Advocate Rapulane Kgoroeadira, who represents the former SSA boss Arthur Fraser and a number of other spies, opposed the application, arguing that his clients had not been given any notice that they were implicated in Miss K's evidence.

OPINION | The rot at the state security agency was uncovered two years ago before this week's testimony at the Zondo commission and nothing was done about it, writes @QaanitahHunter https://t.co/JUHCpyNPde — News24 (@News24) January 27, 2021

Kgoroeadira was arguing that Miss K should not give evidence at all as a result.

Ambushed

He further accused the inquiry of trying to get Mr Y's testimony in though the back door and that Miss K should simply provide an affidavit confirming the contents of his evidence.

He argued that Miss K should not be able to play substitute for Mr Y and speak on his behalf as there could be a scenario where he recants parts of his affidavit before the commission.

The State Security Agency spent a staggering R9 billion on assets that it "lost" – nearly half the R20 billion the government is now trying to raise to vaccinate South Africans against Covid-19. | @karynmaughan https://t.co/N9XWgarIBi — News24 (@News24) January 27, 2021

"We can't be ambushed in this manner. This injustice cannot be allowed to persist," Kgoroeadira said.

Evidence leader, advocate Paul Pretorius, told the commission that Miss K would only be confirming the contents of Mr Y's affidavit and that she and Mr K were both working on Project Veza.

This was not the first time that the spies have attempted to block testimony. Earlier this week, implicated parties wanted evidence to be heard in camera.

READ | Spy boss' eye-popping testimony claims rogue SSA lost billions of rand in assets

The chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, dismissed the arguments by the implicated parties and ordered that Miss K be able to give evidence, that her identity should be concealed, her name to be redacted from written statements and that she be allowed to give evidence from a protected witness location.

The commission continues.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.