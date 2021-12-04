Spy watchdog job: Rev Frank Chikane among 12 candidates who made the shortlist

Twelve candidates have been shortlisted for the spy watchdog post.

The candidates include Reverend Frank Chikane.

Members of the public have until January to submit their comments on the candidates.

The post involves the monitoring of intelligence and counter-intelligence activities of the State Security Agency (SSA), the intelligence division of the South African Police Service and the intelligence division of the national defence force.

Chairperson of the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI), Jerome Maake, announced the shortlist in a statement on Friday.



Applications for the post closed on 30 September.

These are the shortlisted candidates:

1. Reverend Frank Chikane;



2. Dr Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe;



3. Nomsa Evelyn Dlamini;



4. Imtiaz Ahmed Fazel;



5. Brigadier General Phumzile Fongoqa;



6. Advocate Jayashree Govender;



7. Smanga Phillip Jele;



8. Faith Mosa Makhobotloane;



9. Dr Nakampe Michael Masiapato;



10. Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe;



11. Mampogoane Petrus Nchabaleng;



12. Dr Nyelisani Clarence Tshitereke.



A few notable names have popped up on the shortlist, such as Chikane, a former anti-apartheid activist and political detainee who served as director-general in the Presidency under former president Thabo Mbeki.

Dintwe is the current Inspector-General of Intelligence who was recommended by the parliamentary committee in 2016 after the position was vacant for two years.

Muofhe is the former head of domestic intelligence of the SSA who left the role earlier this year amid concerns about instability at the agency, News24 reported.

CVs of the shortlisted candidates are expected to be uploaded on Parliament's website in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

