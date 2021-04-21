Spy watchdog's oversight powers undermined by SSA and Arthur Fraser, Zondo commission hears

The office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) was undermined by the conduct of the SSA, the state capture commission heard on Tuesday.

The DG referred to in the affidavit is Arthur Fraser.

The IGI is currently giving SSA-related evidence.

The office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) was undermined by the conduct of the State Security Agency (SSA), and the director-general (DG) in particular.

This was revealed in paragraph 36 of the affidavit of Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe before the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

When probed by evidence leader, advocate Paul Pretorius, as to which DG he was referring to, the witness responded: "I am referring to Mr Arthur Fraser."

Pretorius then asked Dintwe – who was giving SSA-related evidence – to explain to the commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, what led him to this conclusion as stated in his affidavit.

"It will be a plethora of issues that came to the fore. I actually ended up in court trying to litigate and get an interdict against Mr Arthur Fraser. It is a plethora of them," he said.

In paragraph 38 of Dintwe's affidavit, he stated that "another crucial factor that has served to undermine the independence of the OIGI is the control the DG of the SSA has over the filling of vacant posts in the OIGI".

'Recruitment drive'

Dintwe further qualified the statement in his affidavit by showing the commission how the ultimate power sat with the accounting officer.

"In an ideal world, they (ministers) do not have to involve themselves on the issue of budget, operations... by extension, although the legislation says the minister shall appoint when I make appointments – the person that is sitting with the money is the accounting officer who is the DG of the SSA, and it's a well-known fact that is how the communication goes.

"I'll say minister there are two vacant positions that are critical... immediately after communicating that, the minister can write to the DG and say please deal with this, but the ultimate power of releasing the money, conducting interviews, resides with the accounting officer," he said.

He further added to his argument by stating that the events of November 2017 were a good example of who held the purse strings.

"In November 2017, I wrote a letter to the DG, so I would have spoken to Minister Mahlobo who said in principle 'I do not have a problem so please give us the list of positions you want filled'.

Dintwe said:

I then wrote a letter to the DG Arthur Fraser, and I informed him about my intention to commence with the recruitment drive; in other words, asking him to facilitate that process.

Dintwe then read out Fraser's response: "He writes to me and says, 'Regrettably, the SSA is unable to adhere to your request for funding of the posts as identified in your letter. The SSA has adopted and endorsed its strategic development plan as DP Vision 2035 and, as a consequence thereof, realigned its organisational structure and strategy. This process is under way and in its final stages. Once the final and confirmed structure has been approved, it will inform the recruitment process as to what the priorities are in terms of the filling of vacant posts."



READ | Former spy boss Arthur Fraser opens perjury case following spy revelations at Zondo commission

News24 earlier reported that in February, former spy boss Fraser had opened perjury cases against several SSA officials – including acting DG Loyiso Jafta and Sydney Mufamadi, who chaired an inquiry into the intelligence agency following revelations laid bare at the Zondo commission.

Fraser's attorney, Rapulane Kgoroeadira, confirmed the opening of these cases at the Hillbrow police station against Mufamadi, Jafta, secret SSA operatives known only as "Ms K" and "Mr Y", Pretorius, as well as a member of Pretorius' team, advocate Veruschka September.

News24 further reported that according to a statement, the cases related to "falsehoods peddled during what our client considers the monumental compromise of the country's intelligence by SSA officials, [that] have left him with no choice but to lay criminal charges against those that conspired to tell the nation blatant and deliberate falsehoods".

The inquiry continues.