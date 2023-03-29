SRC president 'misrepresenting the facts' on suspension, says Wits

Wits University says suspended SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana is misrepresenting the facts regarding his disciplinary and suspension inquiries.

Mnyamana accused Wits of attacking student leadership following his suspension at the height of protests three weeks ago.

He appeared before the suspension inquiry on Wednesday after missing two appearances, according to university spokesperson Shirona Patel.

University spokesperson Shirona Patel responded to Mnyamana's claims about his suspension three weeks ago.

He is accused of intimidation, property damage, and infringing on people's rights.

Wits suspended Mnyamana following violent student protests over fees and accommodation, among other issues.

On Wednesday, he said his suspension was an attempt to "do away" and persecute student leaders.

Mnyamana accused Wits of denying him legal representation during the process, which he said amounted to the destruction of student activism.

Patel said Mnyamana was a no-show at two hearings earlier this month despite being afforded enough time to make representations in person, online, or in writing.

She added Wednesday's proceedings were granted in response to his request to appear before the inquiry and make representations.

Patel said:

His request was granted, and he made submissions at a suspension inquiry today [Wednesday]. A suspension inquiry is just one part of the student disciplinary process, which must still run its course. Legal representation for suspension inquiries is not provided in the Rules for Student discipline because it is urgent and expedited. However, it is allowed for in the disciplinary process, which is still to run its course.

Mnyamana urged Wits to hand in its verdict regarding his suspension as he had missed out on academic activities.

"For once, the institution must be just and do everything in good faith. If all the charges against myself [are] sound, I believe the institution has no reason to drag the process further.

"It is only fair that I know about my future and responsibilities in the university as soon as possible," he said.



