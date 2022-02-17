1h ago

SSA denies aiding Arthur Fraser in battle with Jacques Pauw over 'classified' files

Arthur Fraser.
Jan Gerber
  • In the wake of recent reports by News24, the SSA dismissed claims that it has shielded or aided anyone.
  • Arthur Fraser led the charge for Jacques Pauw to hand over copies of apparently classified state security documents.
  • The documents were used in Pauw's book, The President's Keepers.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has rejected claims that it is protecting the interests of individuals in private legal battles.

News24 reported this week that investigative journalist Jacques Pauw handed over copies of apparently classified state security documents he used in his book - The President's Keepers - after threats of legal action by the SSA.

Former SSA director-general Arthur Fraser had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa and to acting director-general of the SSA, Tony 'Gab' Msimanga, to alert them that Pauw and his lawyers were ostensibly in possession of classified documents.  

This was on the eve of Fraser bringing a R35 million defamation suit against Pauw for revelations over misconduct allegations in The President's Keepers.

Investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw.

In a statement on Thursday, the SSA said Msimang had received information that classified documents, containing sensitive information about the operations of the agency, were intended to be used as evidence in the lawsuit involving Fraser and Pauw.

Msimang instructed that the documents be returned with immediate effect.

"I have a duty in terms of the Intelligence Services Act to protect the identities of members, methods of operation and classified information from unauthorised disclosure," he said.

Msimang said the agency acted in terms of its legal obligations and did not shield or take sides in private legal battles.

"As a matter of fact, we have been in discussion with the legal team of Mr Jacque [sic] Pauw and have agreed on certain protocols in terms of how that information must be handled going forward," he said.

