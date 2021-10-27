SSA employee accused of R1.1m fraud to get IT expert to testify on his behalf

An SSA employee accused of defrauding the intelligence agency of more than R1.1 million appeared in court o n Wednesday.

The matter was postponed, but the court said a trial date would be arranged at the next appearance.

The State charges that Thuso Leonard Oesi defrauded the SSA by creating fictitious payments for training he never attended, but pocketed the money.

The criminal case against a State Security Agency (SSA) employee accused of defrauding the intelligence service of more than R1 million has been postponed again, despite the State being ready for trial.



Thuso Leonard Oesi appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, where the court heard that his defence team still had to finalise their instructions for trial.

As part of the finalisation, Oesi is also in the process of securing an expert IT witness to testify on his behalf.

The State asked that the postponement be marked as final as they were ready to proceed to trial.

The court granted the postponement, but ruled that a trial date would be set at the next appearance.

The case was postponed to 26 January next year.

Charges

According to the charge sheet, Oesi is accused of defrauding the SSA of around R1.1 million between August 2019 and February 2020.

It is alleged Oesi, who is employed as an SAP system administrator at the SSA, created fictitious payment advance authorisations to himself for training courses.

He allegedly did this by:

Compiling a request to attend training courses by external service providers;

Attaching a copy of a printed approval by the acting head of the intelligence academy;

Requesting a temporary cash advance from the finance claims unit using forms appearing to be approved by the Acting Chief Information Officer, who was his superior at the time;

Requesting that the payment by EFT be made into his personal bank account; and,

Presenting invoice from the training provider, a form settling the claim, and a request to clear and settle the debt in his name.

The prosecution charges that Oesi then reversed the payments on the SSA system to reflect that no funds were due and payable by him, and that the courses had been attended.

However, the State claims Oesi never attended any courses, and the money meant for training was pocketed. In addition, Oesi, who received a monthly salary of R46 266, allegedly amended the payment system to reflect a net salary of R80 268.71 in January 2020 and then R174 141.21 in February.

He has been charged with seven counts of fraud, three of contravening the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, nine of forgery, and nine of the uttering.

