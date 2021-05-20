1h ago

add bookmark

We never 'deliberately created environment of wrongdoing' at SSA, witness tells Zondo Commission

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Offices of the state capture commission of inquiry were burgled on Saturday.
Offices of the state capture commission of inquiry were burgled on Saturday.
Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images
  • A Zondo Commission witness tried to dispel the notion that an environment of wrongdoing was deliberately created at the SSA.
  • The witness took issue with other witnesses creating an impression that things happened without any control.
  • The commission is looking at SSA-related evidence.

As a witness by the pseudonym Frank* completed his evidence before the Zondo Commission on Thursday, he addressed the chair on wanting to dispel the impression created by other witnesses that an environment of wrongdoing was deliberately created at the State Security Agency (SSA).

"I want to put it on record that my understanding and my view of things is that we were within the prescripts of  directives as provided for in the legislation.

"I want to dispel the notion that suggests that we deliberately created an environment in which we had to mislead or be involved in wrongdoing," Frank told the commission on Thursday afternoon.

Raymond Zondo
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during the Commission. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

The witness, who cannot be identified, was dealing with SSA-related evidence.

The commission has previously heard, among other things, how members were instructed to withdraw SSA money and deliver it/do a drop-off.

A previous witness by the pseudonym Dorothy* testified that she delivered money to former state security minister David Mahlobo.

READ: State Capture Inquiry witness tells of R1.5m drop-off at ex-minister Mahlobo's home

However, Frank said that some of the witnesses who appeared before the commission, had created an impression that things were done "willy nilly", without prescripts, control or stipulations.

"Some witnesses were even suggesting that in our doings there were no reports; these particular witnesses are not familiar with operation guidelines."

He said: 

I don’t want anything that begins to suggest that we are here because we are guilty as said to be by witnesses. My disappointment is some witnesses that come even without evidence of things and without making reference to legislature.

He acknowledged that that there might have been areas in which they may have erred, or done things wrong, or perhaps could have done things better.

Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo acknowledged the importance of what the witness was stating on record.

"What you have said is important, I would suggest that to the extent that you believe that some witnesses have given the commission a wrong picture or inaccurate picture about the SSA and how things are done there, I would be interested in hearing your side of seeing things," he said.

Zondo further encouraged the witness to be in touch with the legal team and encouraged the legal team to obtain an affidavit, to the extent that they might not already have, from the witness about this testimony.

The inquiry continues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
raymond zondostate capture inquiry
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1980 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
18% - 7714 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
78% - 34374 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

12h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

13h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.99
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.84
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,880.89
+0.6%
Silver
27.91
+0.6%
Palladium
2,861.89
-0.3%
Platinum
1,207.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
66.66
-3.0%
Top 40
60,068
+0.5%
All Share
66,124
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,509
-0.2%
Industrial 25
83,655
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,729
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo