1h ago

add bookmark

SSA: Monies were used to fuel political tensions and fund ANC faction, Zondo Commission hears

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Intelligence Inspector-General, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, testifies at the state capture inquiry.
Intelligence Inspector-General, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, testifies at the state capture inquiry.
PHOTO: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images
  • The Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) has detailed how monies within the institution were used "for other things".
  • Some examples include allegedly fuelling political tensions, funding a faction of the governing party and terrorism.
  • The IGI confirmed money was stolen, taken in suitcases and lost with no one held accountable.

The Zondo Commission has heard how money was allegedly stolen from the State Security Agency (SSA), with no one held accountable.

SSA Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe was back at the commission on Wednesday to give evidence relating to the use and flow of money within the intelligence services and his findings.

"What I can confirm is that money has been stolen, and we [are] talking lots and lots of money, taken with suitcases, others being lost, and people were never really held accountable for that money," Dintwe told the commission.

He detailed how money that was stolen, taken in suitcases, or lost was used for "other things".

What I am saying there is that our findings is that these monies have been used for other things, that in fact could affect our national security adversely. For example - some of those monies could be used to fuel political tensions.

"There is evidence in our possession that some of those monies were used to finance a particular faction within the governing party, and in other jurisdictions, you find that some of these monies can be used also to finance terrorism," Dintwe told the commission.

The commission previously heard from an unidentified witness how SSA funds were allegedly abused.

READ: FIRST TAKE | Depths of state capture depravity shocks as Zondo hears how spy agency was abused

In addition, the commission previously heard how millions were set aside for alleged monthly payments to former president Jacob Zuma between 2015 and 2017, the last two years of his term in office.

It also heard how funds were used to deal with bad publicity about South Africa, Zuma, and the agency itself by infiltrating and influencing the media, News24 previously reported.

ALSO READ: State Capture: Zondo hears how Zuma was paid from intelligence slush fund for years

Dintwe also spoke of transactions that took place with no form of accountability as to what the funds were used for.

One of the transactions was equivalent to 200 000 euros. It runs into millions [of Rand] at the time of my calculation. It was taken by a member and just got lost. There is no proof as to what it was used for.

The intelligence watchdog added "managers tend to misconstrue secrecy and the permission to use cash to mean that there is no accountability".

"There must be an authority somewhere where you go and account," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crimestate capture inquiry
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5792 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5326 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 607 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.09
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,824.07
-0.7%
Silver
27.20
-1.5%
Palladium
2,876.50
-2.2%
Platinum
1,222.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
68.55
+0.3%
Top 40
61,529
+0.3%
All Share
67,424
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,663
+1.5%
Industrial 25
83,756
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,642
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo