SSA suspends Robert McBride in wake of failed Mozambique mission

Robert McBride has been suspended from the State Security Agency (SSA).

McBride is the head of the agency 's foreign branch.

The SSA has refused to divulge further information pertaining to his suspension.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has suspended Robert McBride, the head of the spy agency's foreign branch.



His suspension has, however, been shrouded in secrecy as the SSA refuses to divulge the reason behind it.

READ | SA spies bust in Mozambique

Said SSA spokesperson Mava Scott: "We can confirm the suspension of Mr McBride, but we are not in a position to discuss further details in line with the confidentiality requirement between employer and employee relations."

At the weekend, City Press reported that Mozambican security officials had shot down a drone belonging to South African spies and arrested covert agents working to access information in the troubled Cabo Delgado province.

The passports of the spooks were taken away and their equipment seized.

The mission was sanctioned by McBride which had caught President Cyril Ramaphosa and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo off-guard.

Questions sent to McBride were not answered. It will be added once received.