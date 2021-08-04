1h ago

add bookmark

SSA without a head of domestic intelligence after Mahlodi Sam Muofhe leaves

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mahlodi Sam Muofhe. Photo: Gallo Images/ Getty Images
Mahlodi Sam Muofhe. Photo: Gallo Images/ Getty Images
  • State Security Agency (SSA) domestic branch head advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe has left the agency. 
  • This after his contract came to an end last month as he reached retirement age. 
  • Muofhe's exit comes amid instability at the SSA. 

Amid concerns around instability at the State Security Agency (SSA), it is now also without a head of domestic intelligence.

News24 has established advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe left his role as the domestic head of SSA, and his last day was last Friday. 

This was confirmed by SSA spokesperson Mava Scott, who told News24 Muofhe's contract expired at the end of July. 

"Advocate Muofhe's contract ended on 31 July 2021," said Scott, adding the process to fill his position had commenced. 

Muofhe confirmed he retired last Friday after he reached the retirement age of 65.

He thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa for affording him the "space to independently run the organisation".

Muofhe also took the opportunity to wish all the members of the SSA good luck.

READ | Defence standing committee has 'serious concerns' about SA's intelligence capabilities

He called on them to fulfill their duties within the "confines of the law", saying the SSA had in the past been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. 

Muofhe added when he joined the SSA there was only one senior permanent position that had been filled, but he "now leaves the SSA with all senior deputy director-general positions being filled".

He said:

I arrived there on my own and I left there with a family.

Scott told New24 plans were afoot to fill the now vacant domestic head positions and noted the appointment of SSA directors was, however, the president's prerogative. 

News24 understands an interim head has not yet been appointed to Muofhe's position, raising concerns among the country's top spooks. 

His departure comes amid the suspension of the SSA head of foreign intelligence Robert McBride. 

McBride was suspended last month on the back of a diplomatic embarrassment earlier this year when South African spies ended up stranded during a failed operation that targeted Cabo Delgado in Mozambique.

The agency is also without a permanent director-general, with Ambassador Gab Msimanga acting in that role. 

The role of the SSA came into sharp focus last month amid claims there were intelligence failures in quelling the violent unrest that claimed the lives of more than 300 people. 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ssamahlodi sam muofhe
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should pension fund members be allowed to access their savings before retirement?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's their money to do with as they please.
35% - 1113 votes
No, more people will end up without enough savings in retirement.
36% - 1171 votes
Depends on how big the withdrawal limits will be.
29% - 934 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.35
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.94
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,812.38
+0.1%
Silver
25.45
-0.3%
Palladium
2,655.15
+0.1%
Platinum
1,029.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
72.41
-0.7%
Top 40
62,750
+0.3%
All Share
68,898
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,750
+0.8%
Industrial 25
86,237
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,095
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

36m ago

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing...

5h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Javelin, cycling, skateboarding and sports climbing on the agenda for SA
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

5h ago

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

12h ago

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo