SSA without a head of domestic intelligence after Mahlodi Sam Muofhe leaves

State Security Agency (SSA) domestic branch head advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe has left the agency.

This after his contract came to an end last month as he reached retirement age.

Muofhe's exit comes amid instability at the SSA.

Amid concerns around instability at the State Security Agency (SSA), it is now also without a head of domestic intelligence.

News24 has established advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe left his role as the domestic head of SSA, and his last day was last Friday.

This was confirmed by SSA spokesperson Mava Scott, who told News24 Muofhe's contract expired at the end of July.

"Advocate Muofhe's contract ended on 31 July 2021," said Scott, adding the process to fill his position had commenced.

Muofhe confirmed he retired last Friday after he reached the retirement age of 65.

He thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa, State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa for affording him the "space to independently run the organisation".

Muofhe also took the opportunity to wish all the members of the SSA good luck.

He called on them to fulfill their duties within the "confines of the law", saying the SSA had in the past been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Muofhe added when he joined the SSA there was only one senior permanent position that had been filled, but he "now leaves the SSA with all senior deputy director-general positions being filled".

He said:

I arrived there on my own and I left there with a family.

Scott told New24 plans were afoot to fill the now vacant domestic head positions and noted the appointment of SSA directors was, however, the president's prerogative.

News24 understands an interim head has not yet been appointed to Muofhe's position, raising concerns among the country's top spooks.

His departure comes amid the suspension of the SSA head of foreign intelligence Robert McBride.

McBride was suspended last month on the back of a diplomatic embarrassment earlier this year when South African spies ended up stranded during a failed operation that targeted Cabo Delgado in Mozambique.

The agency is also without a permanent director-general, with Ambassador Gab Msimanga acting in that role.

The role of the SSA came into sharp focus last month amid claims there were intelligence failures in quelling the violent unrest that claimed the lives of more than 300 people.