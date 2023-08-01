41m ago

St Andrews College staffer arrested over rape of 7-year-old boy from another school

Malibongwe Dayimani
A well-known Makhanda triathlete, who is also a staffer of the prestigious St Andrews College, has been arrested for the rape of a 7-year-old boy.
  • A well-known Makhanda triathlete, who is also a staffer of the prestigious St Andrews College, has been arrested for the rape of a boy. 
  • The former sports photographer will apply for bail next Monday.
  • St Andrews College has placed him on precautionary suspension.   

A well-known Makhanda triathlete, who is also a staff member at the St Andrews College (SAC) for boys, has been arrested on allegations of raping a 7-year-old schoolboy from another school.

In a letter to parents, penned by St Andrews headmaster Tom Hamilton, the school stated that the alleged sexual offences had happened at a private, off-campus residence.

Hamilton added that the school had been informed about the incident over the weekend and that police had arrested the staff member on Sunday, 30 July.

Eastern Cape police confirmed that a 49-year-old man was arrested and had briefly appeared in the Makhanda Magistrate's Court on Monday morning, facing charges of rape. He will remain in custody.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said:

The man was arrested on Sunday, 30 July 2023, for his alleged involvement in raping a seven-year-old boy last year (2022). The circumstances surrounding the incident are forming part of the investigation.

The accused is currently being held at Waainek prison in Makhanda.

The arrest comes as the St Andrews community is still reeling from another sex scandal involving an ex-water polo coach, who allegedly preyed on schoolboys on the prestigious campus. 

In the letter, Hamilton however told parents: “We do not at this stage have any knowledge of reportable behaviour having occurred at St Andrew’s College or at St Andrew’s Prep during the time of the individual’s employment, but we will conduct our own investigation and we will be bringing disciplinary proceedings against him."

Hamilton said the man was suspended a day before his arrest.

"We believe that it is essential that he should not be at work or be on our campus until this matter has been fully investigated and court pronouncements have been made," said Hamilton.

"We take these allegations very seriously and, after interviewing the individual concerned on Saturday evening 29 July, I placed him on precautionary suspension."

The man, who cannot be named until he pleads in court, is an award-winning former community newspaper sports photographer and a triathlete.

