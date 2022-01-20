St Andrew's council should be reconstituted, review into water polo coach's 'grooming' finds

A review board has recommended the council of St Andrew's College be reconstituted.

The report found that the council had no jurisdiction to intervene in the school’s handling of complaints against former water polo coach David Mackenzie.

The board found that Mackenzie had been grooming pupils.

An independent review into the handling of allegations against former St Andrew's College (SAC) water polo coach David Mackenzie has recommended that the school council be reconstituted.

The report found that the school council lacked the "requisite jurisdiction" to interfere in the school principal’s handling of the allegations against Mackenzie.

The review board, chaired by retired judge Dayalin Chetty, found Mackenzie had been grooming boys. The review board was constituted following claims of inappropriate behaviour by Mackenzie towards pupils while employed at the all-boys Eastern Cape school. The review board did not refer to allegations, nor make findings of sexual abuse.

The claims first emerged in My Only Story: Back to School, a six-part investigative podcast series looking at the death of 16-year-old Thomas Kruger. The podcast series, a co-production by non-profit company My Only Story and News24, was extensively referred to in the review board report.

Mackenzie’s lawyer, Tiaan van Schalkwyk, said they noted the contents of the report. He said his client would need time to study the report, but flagged that it was based on "untested evidence".

The report was critical of St Andrew's council chairperson Jacko Maree’s response to concerned parents after they had approached headmaster Alan Thompson with concerns about Mackenzie’s behaviour.

The report found that Thompson and other senior staff members had not taken appropriate steps to investigate the complaints against Mackenzie, nor did they attempt to correct or discipline Mackenzie when the complaints were received.

Thompson has resigned from his post, although he has stated that there are parts of the report that he "strongly refuses and strenuously denies".

According to the report, Thompson hired an independent human resources consultant to look into the complaints – but the outcome, says the report, was "premeditated". Mackenzie’s behaviour was attributed to the immaturity of a young teacher.

While the Review Board was critical of Maree for considering the intervention by the consultant as appropriate and sufficient, the report stated that he had "reacted appropriately to complaints about Mackenzie".

The report found that the Trust Deed, under which the council was formed, did not give it the mandate to interfere with the school’s day to day running. This falls to the school headmaster, according to the Trust Deed.

The report stated:

Council appeared to occupy a purely ceremonial and hence ineffectual role in the administration of the College.

The Review Board also looked into the conduct of council member responsible for legal affairs, Brin Brody. It found that his advice to abandon Mackenzie’s disciplinary hearing, once the teacher had resigned, was correct given the prevailing legal precedent at the time.

Following the investigation, the Review Board has recommended that the council structure and composition be reviewed. It also recommended that a clearer delineation of powers be developed, as the "issue of who in fact controls College is not clear".

"Given the general outcry and the consecutive criticism advanced, it is also imperative that Council be reconstituted," the report said.

In a statement, the council said: "Council is committed to acting on the recommendations of the Review Board, where appropriate, with the guidance of independent experts. We will keep our stakeholders updated as we progress on this journey of change."

