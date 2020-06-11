1h ago

add bookmark

St Anne's alumni also detail experiences of bigotry, racism in public letter

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Protesters march during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, England, in the wake of the George Floyd killing.
Protesters march during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, England, in the wake of the George Floyd killing.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
  • St Anne's Diocesan College in KZN is the latest school to be hit by allegations of institutionalised racism by past pupils.
  • This follows dozens of SA schools being rocked by past pupils detailing alleged bigotry and racism spanning years.
  • The school says it will listen to the pupils and will try to reach out to some of its Old Girls.

A number of past and current pupils from St Anne's Diocesan College have recounted experiences of alleged racism and bigotry while at the school in a document released to the public.

St Anne's is one of many schools this past week that have seen current and former pupils across the country accuse schools, some teachers and fellow pupils of institutionalised racism.  

This following the death of US citizen George Floyd at the hands of police officers, and the subsequent worldwide Black Lives Matter protests that have ensued. 

READ: Open letter from St Cyprian's head girl: Time for brushing aside racism has passed 

In the public letter titled Wake Up St Anne's, more than 40 girls shared their stories of events they regarded as prejudiced towards them. 

According to the girls, this letter, marking multiple experiences, span years, and included stories of hatred, bigotry, discrimination and racism.  

'Ignored'

They claim these stories have been deliberately ignored and still were. 

The experiences shared range from being called baboons by their classmates to teachers telling them black people should get over apartheid. 

OPINION | Black Lives Matter in your own country, too

One former pupil, Grace Masitha, said when they reported complaints about certain teachers to the headmaster, he would acknowledge them, but nothing would come of it. 

Headmaster David Arguile told News24 St Anne's has become aware of the recent accusations of the Old Girls last week. 

"Our immediate response as a school was to avoid being defensive or legalistic in our response to those accusations, despite the fact that a number of them are devoid of truth and, in certain instances, defamatory," he said.

"Rather, we have chosen to use this important opportunity to focus our attention and energy on bringing about further positive change at the college. 

MUST READ | School apologises after Grade 7s asked to make slave auction poster

"Mr Floyd's death is proving to be an important catalyst in relation to what is being expressed by our pupils," Arguile added.

"In the midst of this tragedy, we have a golden opportunity to accelerate, possibly redirect, our St Anne's transformation journey.

"Prior to me being aware of any criticism from past or current pupils, I had expressed my personal view that we need to make use of this opportunity." 

The school is attempting to reach out to a number of Old Girls who have commented on various social media platforms, and challenged staff members to examine their own behaviour.

SA schools rocked

In the rest of the country, students from former Model C schools in Gauteng, the Western and Eastern Cape as well as KwaZulu-Natal and others have posted their experiences of alleged racism at their schools by teachers and fellow pupils alike, News24 previously reported.

READ | SA schools react as pupils detail experiences of racism

Pupils at Bishops Diocesan College staged a protest in this regard, compiling a list of demands for the school and calling on it to condemn racism.

It also called on the school's hair policy to be done away with, for the expansion of isiXhosa and the syllabus to be decolonised.

Wynberg Girls' High and Herschel Girls' in Cape Town said they were saddened, and sorry, to hear stories of pain and heartache and would be providing platforms to the girls to speak.

In KZN, Durban Girls' High pupils also detailed accounts of institutionalised racism, to which the school said it would provide a Conversation Circle platform for pupils to make their voices heard, IOL reported.

Related Links
WATCH | Officer charged over Floyd's death posts bail
Superbalist apologises to staff over Black Lives Matter stance
OPINION | Holding up a mirror to racism
Read more on:
st anne's diocesan collegepietermaritzburgblack lives matter
Lottery
7 bag R35k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6745 votes
Cricket
12% - 1949 votes
Soccer
23% - 3770 votes
Golf
7% - 1158 votes
Other
15% - 2449 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

10h ago

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.18
(-4.24)
ZAR/GBP
21.64
(-3.10)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-3.47)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-2.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-4.15)
Gold
1724.40
(-0.40)
Silver
17.54
(-2.19)
Platinum
803.00
(-2.78)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1896.00
(-0.81)
All Share
53295.30
(-0.70)
Top 40
48892.12
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10657.69
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72805.30
(-0.77)
Resource 10
49175.05
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo