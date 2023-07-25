16m ago

Share

St James Massacre: 30 years later, church has special service to commemorate the tragedy

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
St James church in Kenilworth.
St James church in Kenilworth.
Paul Herman
  • Thirty years ago, 11 people were killed at St James Church in Kenilworth. 
  • The tragedy was dubbed the St James Massacre.
  • On Tuesday evening, a special service was held at the church, to commemorate the tragedy.

Exactly 30 years ago, gunmen from the Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA) killed 11 people at the St James Church of England in Kenilworth, Cape Town. 

On Tuesday evening, a special service was held at the church, to commemorate the tragedy.

The service was opened by Scott Tubman, the associate rector of the church, and he reflected on what he dubbed the "night of the storm", 25 July, which marked the 30th anniversary of the attack on St James.

"As a church, we have now lived longer after the event than we did before it. But we still mark the anniversary in memory of those who died and for the family and friends nearest to them," he said.

Tubman said the attack on the church may have made St James famous, but it did not define who the church was. 

READ | St James killer gets life for heist death

"The attack did, however, leave a forever reminder that the good news of the gospel will forever walk along the road of suffering and, tonight, 30 years later, we continue to walk it, but we do not walk it alone," he said. 

Congregants sang hymns, and a video showcasing the tragic events was shown. 

Many congregants were still shocked, wounded, in pain and teary-eyed throughout the commemoration service. 

A moment of silence was held in memory of those who died. 

Members of APLA - the armed wing of the Pan-Africanist Congress - stormed into the St James Church in the suburb of Kenilworth during the Sunday evening service.

Special memorial service held at St. James marking
A special memorial service was held at St. James marking 30 years since the massacre.
News24 Marvin Charles

Approximately 1 000 congregants were inside the church at the time.

In 1998, the four attackers were granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Members of the congregation killed were Guy Cooper Javens, Richard Oliver O'Kill, Gerhard Dennis Harker, Wesley Alfonso Harker, Denise Gordon, Myrtle Joan Smith, Marita Ackermann, Andrey Katyl, Oleg Karamjin, Valentin Varaksa and Pavel Valuet.

The last four on this list were Russian seamen attending the service as part of a church outreach programme.

Another Russian seaman, Dmitri Makogon, lost both legs and an arm in the attack. 

During the memorial, Mervyn Eloff, the rector of the church, said: "We have come here to remember and pray that the same gospel that shaped us back then will continue to shape us for years and years. In this church, we say, hamba vangeli hamba (go gospel go)."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townst james church massacrecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 7224 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 303 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.56
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
22.65
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.41
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.93
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Platinum
967.28
-0.5%
Palladium
1,286.98
+0.1%
Gold
1,964.96
+0.5%
Silver
24.67
+1.3%
Brent Crude
82.74
+2.0%
Top 40
72,212
+1.0%
All Share
77,526
+1.0%
Resource 10
65,062
+2.2%
Industrial 25
105,031
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,832
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

13h ago

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo