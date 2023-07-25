St James Massacre: 30 years later, church has special service to commemorate the tragedy

Thirty years ago, 11 people were killed at St James Church in Kenilworth.

The tragedy was dubbed the St James Massacre.

On Tuesday evening, a special service was held at the church, to commemorate the tragedy.

Exactly 30 years ago, gunmen from the Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA) killed 11 people at the St James Church of England in Kenilworth, Cape Town.

On Tuesday evening, a special service was held at the church, to commemorate the tragedy.

The service was opened by Scott Tubman, the associate rector of the church, and he reflected on what he dubbed the "night of the storm", 25 July, which marked the 30th anniversary of the attack on St James.

"As a church, we have now lived longer after the event than we did before it. But we still mark the anniversary in memory of those who died and for the family and friends nearest to them," he said.

Tubman said the attack on the church may have made St James famous, but it did not define who the church was.

READ | St James killer gets life for heist death

"The attack did, however, leave a forever reminder that the good news of the gospel will forever walk along the road of suffering and, tonight, 30 years later, we continue to walk it, but we do not walk it alone," he said.

Congregants sang hymns, and a video showcasing the tragic events was shown.

Many congregants were still shocked, wounded, in pain and teary-eyed throughout the commemoration service.

A moment of silence was held in memory of those who died.

Members of APLA - the armed wing of the Pan-Africanist Congress - stormed into the St James Church in the suburb of Kenilworth during the Sunday evening service.

News24 Marvin Charles

Approximately 1 000 congregants were inside the church at the time.

In 1998, the four attackers were granted amnesty by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Members of the congregation killed were Guy Cooper Javens, Richard Oliver O'Kill, Gerhard Dennis Harker, Wesley Alfonso Harker, Denise Gordon, Myrtle Joan Smith, Marita Ackermann, Andrey Katyl, Oleg Karamjin, Valentin Varaksa and Pavel Valuet.

The last four on this list were Russian seamen attending the service as part of a church outreach programme.

Another Russian seaman, Dmitri Makogon, lost both legs and an arm in the attack.

During the memorial, Mervyn Eloff, the rector of the church, said: "We have come here to remember and pray that the same gospel that shaped us back then will continue to shape us for years and years. In this church, we say, hamba vangeli hamba (go gospel go)."