48m ago

add bookmark

St Teresa's School mourns death of Johannesburg pupil, another in hospital

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
St Teresa's School. Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2021, accessed 2022.
St Teresa's School. Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2021, accessed 2022.

WARNING: This article discusses suicide.

  • A Grade 8 pupil at St Teresa's School died on Monday.
  • Another pupil is recovering in hospital. 
  • The school says staff and pupils have received counselling following the incident. 

A top Johannesburg private girls' school community was left devastated after one pupil died and another was left recovering in hospital.

One girl from St Teresa's School in Rosebank died after taking her life on Monday.

A fellow pupil was admitted to hospital following the incident. 

In a statement to News24, the school said: "The St Teresa's School community is devastated by the tragic events that occurred at our school on Monday, 19 September 2022, where an isolated incident led to one of our Grade 8 pupils passing away and a second Grade 8 pupil being injured.

"We ask the school community and public to pray for the families affected by this tragedy and to respect the privacy of the parents and families of these children." 

The school added that they were investigating the matter to understand what happened.

READ | Council probing allegations that Soweto pupil killed himself after teacher mocked him

"This is an incredibly serious matter, and we are treating it with the utmost importance.

"While our school community comes together during this time, we must not forget that our families, staff and communities everywhere have been through an incredibly difficult period in the world.

"We know our children have been deeply affected by the challenges of economic and political uncertainty, the mental health fallout as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and our own unique challenges in South Africa - the effects of which resonate both at school and at home.

"Every single one of our learners is crucial to our school. The mental, physical and emotional health of our pupils has always been and will continue to be a priority for our staff, our senior management team, our board and the Sisters of Mercy," they said.

The school added:

We will continue to engage with our pupils, parents and staff in a meaningful way. This is when we need to come together as a school, community and society.

The school thanked psychologists from St David's Marist Inanda, Roedean School for Girls, Kingsmead College and De La Salle Holy Cross College for their counselling services. 

In a statement to its parents this week, Kingsmead College said: "We keep St Teresa's community in our thoughts and prayers at this most devastating time." 

The school said counselling was available for the girls.

"Please keep an eye out for your daughters and please let us know if any of them or yourselves require support and we will immediately arrange it." 

If you or someone you know is struggling at the moment or may be at risk of suicide, reach out to The South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s 24-hour hotline on 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 456 789. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
st teresas schoolgautengjohannesburgmental health
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Eskom has considered continuous load shedding at Stage 2, instead of introducing it when the power system faces a crunch. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm all for it - we're going to have power cuts regardless, so we might as well have some stability to better plan our lives
45% - 3458 votes
No thanks! I prefer having periods of no load shedding and we cannot normalise this crisis
55% - 4183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.59
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.80
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.27
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,672.31
-0.1%
Silver
19.54
-0.1%
Palladium
2,184.50
+1.2%
Platinum
913.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
89.83
-0.9%
Top 40
58,852
-1.6%
All Share
65,277
-1.4%
Resource 10
60,517
-0.4%
Industrial 25
79,383
-2.5%
Financial 15
14,366
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need

20 Sep

International relations rice to the occasion as donation seeks to feed great need
Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts

20 Sep

Home for homeless: Kenilworth-based NGO establish 'safe space' for addicts
Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge

20 Sep

Mitchell's Plain women empowered by karate after workshop held in Westridge
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22264.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo