1h ago

add bookmark

Stabbed and burnt: Northern Cape man gets 2 life sentences for killing girlfriend and 18-month-old son

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend and young son.
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend and young son.
Mario Marco, Getty Images

A man from Windsorton in the Northern Cape was handed two life sentences on Tuesday for the murder of his 18-year-old girlfriend and their 18-month-old son. 

The Northern Cape High Court in Kimberley further sentenced Michael Pietersen, 36, to a five years in prison for defeating the ends of justice, which will run concurrently with the double life sentence.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock, on 12 May at about 10:00, police found the burnt bodies of Kantse Mokgele and little Neo Mokgele in a veld near Van Zoelenslagte in Windsorton.

READ | KwaZulu-Natal double farm murder: Police hunting four more suspects

Both had several stab wounds and had been burnt by the accused.

"The accused was arrested hours after the bodies were discovered and he remained in custody up until his sentencing," Kock said. 

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Phiwe Mnguni welcomed the sentence and commended the police for apprehending Pietersen.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Manhunt for killers following 'brutal' murder of woman, 80, at Polokwane retirement home
OPINION | Sometimes death is the answer: How SA women pay for crimes committed against them
WATCH | One year since the murder of Uyinene and still no change, say frustrated mourners
Read more on:
northern capekimberleycourtscrime
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
61% - 4778 votes
Something I've seriously considered
11% - 842 votes
Normal in my household
28% - 2178 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.89
(-0.78)
ZAR/GBP
21.44
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.74
(-0.54)
ZAR/AUD
12.03
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.67)
Gold
1878.91
(-1.32)
Silver
23.35
(-4.34)
Platinum
851.00
(-2.40)
Brent Crude
42.24
(+0.55)
Palladium
2190.50
(-0.99)
All Share
53265.33
(-0.10)
Top 40
49126.16
(-0.05)
Financial 15
9570.37
(+0.53)
Industrial 25
71886.85
(+1.23)
Resource 10
52935.40
(-1.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo