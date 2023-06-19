Staff and patients attacked, equipment damaged during robbery at Mpumalanga hospital

A group of armed men held up staff and patients at Carolina Provincial Hospital in Mpumalanga.

The provincial health department has asked police to conduct patrols.

Counselling will be provided to hospital staff and patients.

Staff at Carolina Provincial Hospital in Mpumalanga are reeling in shock after a group of armed men held up healthcare workers and patients, and vandalised medical equipment and furniture in the casualty area on Monday.

According to the Mpumalanga Department of Health, the incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

Health MEC Sasekani Manzini said no one was physically harmed during the attack.

"The department on Monday, in supporting Carolina hospital, met with labour unions, local ward councillors, and the police in Carolina. An agreement was reached to start conducting visible patrolling at the hospital," she said.

Manzini added that it was agreed during the meeting to have the police patrol the hospital hourly, especially over weekends.

The MEC added:

Counselling will be provided to the affected staff and patients, including the security officers on duty. We will enhance security measures by installing burglar doors on the nurses' duty room doors.

She said the department had not yet determined the cost of the damages to the equipment and property.

Manzini added that some patients and staff members reported that they were robbed of their personal belongings and money.

"We are very much disturbed by the incident, and we appeal to all the community members to work with the department and police in protecting the hospital and the staff."