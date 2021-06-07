Staffer at KwaZulu-Natal premier's office found stabbed to death outside her home

Sihle Zikalala has described the brutal murder of his staffer, Hlengiwe Madlala as one of the most gruesome acts of gender-based violence recently committed on a woman in the province.

Madlala's lifeless body was found with stab wounds outside her home on Sunday morning.

She was working as an administrator in the communications unit of the Office of the Premier.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has described the murder of his staffer, Hlengiwe Madlala as one of the most gruesome acts of gender-based violence recently committed on a woman in his province.

Hlengiwe Madlala's lifeless body was discovered outside her home in the early hours of Sunday morning. She had been stabbed to death.

Madlala, 39, was working as an administrator in the communications unit of the Office of the Premier.

Zikalala said that Madlala's body had multiple stab wounds and her clothes were next to her.

"By all accounts this is one of the most gruesome acts of gender-based violence committed on a woman in the province recently. Whoever did this was on a mission of murderous violence and set about to carry out this act in a cold and calculating manner," said Zikalala.

SEE | Tshegofatso Pule memorial: Men urged to make their voices heard in combatting GBV

Madlala's mother in-law, Florence Govender told News24 that she was called to the scene around 08:00 while she was preparing for church.

"When I uncovered the foil, I could see a bone from her right leg, and her left leg looked like it had been smashed with a pick," said Govender.

She said her head was also badly injured.

Govender said that Madlala looked like she had been robbed because when they checked her bag, all her bank cards were missing and the doors to her home were all opened.

"But we are still in shock because all her clothes were still there," she added.

Zikalala said that GBV remained one of the worst scars in society, touching every community regardless of race, faith, or economic status. He said:

GBV has now become the second pandemic after Covid-19 and remains a real threat to the building of a united, prosperous, non-sexist, non-racial and equal society.

Madlala's colleague, Lennox Mabaso said she was a quiet and humble person.

"From what our colleagues who worked closely with her said, Hlengiwe was humble, and what happened to her was gruesome," added Mabaso.

Zikalala added that there was clearly more work to be done in protecting women from violence.

"We must also strengthen the judiciary and support programmes which target women empowerment and provide closure for the survivors," he said.

Madlala was from Songozima village in Vulindlela outside Pietermaritzburg. She has three children.

The premier called on the South African Police Service leadership to trace and apprehend the suspects who were involved in the murder of Madlala.

Comment from police will be added once received.