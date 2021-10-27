39m ago

Stage 4 load shedding as matrics start exams: 'It's a total disgrace' - Western Cape education MEC

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Debbie Schäfer (Photo: Deon Raath)
  • The Western Cape MEC for education raised concerns after Eskom's move to Stage 4 load shedding.
  • On Wednesday, over 63 000 matrics sat for their first English exam.
  • According to the department, no major incidents were reported during the exam.

The Western Cape MEC for education, Debbie Schafer, says she is extremely disappointed by Eskom's move to Stage 4 load shedding, which comes just as matriculants start exams.

Eskom announced it was implementing stage 4 load shedding at noon on Wednesday - and it would continue until 05:00 on Friday. 

"I am... extremely disappointed by the move to stage 4 load shedding just as we begin the exam session. This is a total disgrace," Schafer said.

"Our learners have gone through so much with Covid-19, and now they have to worry about this on top of trying to study for their matric exams," she added.

Over 63 000 learners wrote the English Paper 1. 

According to the department, there were no protests or disruptions reported.

Schafer said she was pleased to report the first session of the 2021 matric exams proceeded without any major incidents in the province.

"Our officials will nevertheless be on standby throughout the exam period to assist schools and candidates with any problems that may arise."

Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde and his Cabinet have wished the matrics well for their exams.

"All the best to our matric Class of 2021 for the upcoming exams. I am proud of the hard work that you have done throughout the year. It was a challenging year for all learners, but I am confident that you will do your best and finish strong. Thank you to our teachers, who also had to face unprecedented challenges," Winde said.

Western Cape social development MEC Sharna Fernandez said the Class of 2021 had shown tremendous resilience and dedication.

She encouraged matrics to stay positive, work hard and always do their best.

