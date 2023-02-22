56m ago

add bookmark

Stage 8 loading: Cape Town plans contingencies against more load shedding as power crisis worsens

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
PHOTO: Twitter/@geordinhl
  • The City of Cape Town said in the event Eskom implements Stage 8 load shedding half the metro would be without power.
  • Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City has activated its Disaster Operational Centre (DOC) to coordinate the current impact of sustained high stages of load shedding.
  • Over the weekend, Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding after eight generation units broke down.  

The City of Cape Town is pulling out all the stops to protect residents in the event Eskom implements Stage 8 load shedding.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said during Stage 8 load shedding, half the metro would be left without power at any given time – at least 12 hours a day. 

"The City has already activated its disaster operational centre (DOC) to coordinate the current impact of sustained high stages of load shedding. In the event of Stage 8 or higher, the DOC responsibilities will be extended to maintaining the operations of essential services – water, electricity, health, waste and transport," he said. 

Hill-Lewis added that the DOC would also secure critical societal systems, such as food and fuel supply chains.

READ | As SA faces Stage 8 threat, new Eskom board looks set to miss key target

"DOC will also be responsible for supporting the safety and security cluster – coordinating with SAPS, Crime Intelligence and role players in the justice, crime prevention and security cluster – [and] ensuring communications and awareness initiatives are up to date, accurate and informative," he said. 

Over the weekend, Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding after eight generation units broke down.  

"Business continuity preparations are ongoing within the City, focusing on fuel storage, generators and UPS systems, communications and IS&T network readiness. We remain in this together, and I want to encourage our households and businesses to put in place family and work load shedding plans," he said.

Meanwhile, the City allocated more money for generators and diesel.

The generators will mainly be used at pump stations to prevent sewage overflows at beaches.

This emerged when the City tabled its annual adjustment budget at its first council sitting for the year, last month. 

The budget includes R17 million for generators and R117 million for fuel, so that basic services infrastructure can be provided.

The installation of generators at pump stations comes as the country experiences higher and prolonged stages of load shedding on the City's water and sanitation infrastructure, which has led to sewage spills and overflows, resulting in the temporary closure of five beaches in Cape Town since November last year.

It said 116 of its sewer pump stations were deemed to require generation capacity.

A further R20 million was set aside for additional maintenance at Steenbras Dam.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape towneskomgeordin hill-lewiscape townwestern capeelectricityload sheddingservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
32% - 2914 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
58% - 5221 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 886 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Radio News24 streaming

21 Feb

LISTEN | Radio News24 streaming
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.11
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.46
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
941.87
+2.0%
Palladium
1,510.73
-0.4%
Gold
1,835.80
+0.1%
Silver
21.78
-0.2%
Brent Crude
83.05
-1.2%
Top 40
72,720
-0.1%
All Share
78,732
-0.1%
Resource 10
69,748
-1.1%
Industrial 25
104,236
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,414
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare

21 Feb

Bikers in Cape Town join forces to ride over Ou Kaapse Weg in aid of animal welfare
Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall

21 Feb

Cansa relay set for a March come back at Turfhall
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo