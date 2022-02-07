1h ago

add bookmark

Stand-off between Cele, Sitole could lead to constitutional changes in appointment of top cop

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole.
Jaco Marais/Gallo Images
  • A panel of experts recommended constitutional changes to the appointment of a national police commissioner.
  • There is a strained relationship between Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole.
  • The panel found the "opaqueness" of Cele and Sitole's relationship could have led to a communications breakdown before and during the July unrest.

The stand-off between Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole may bring about constitutional changes to how the nation's top cop is appointed.

A panel of experts appointed to probe the reasons behind the July 2021 unrest recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa that the appointment procedure of the national police commissioner, as set out in the Constitution, may need to be changed.

READ | July unrest: KZN police commissioner didn't want to work with army, Mapisa-Nqakula

In December, Cele laid the blame for the police's failure to anticipate and deal with the July unrest squarely at the door of Sitole.

In their assessment, the panel, led by Professor Sandy Africa, found the "opaqueness" of Cele and Sitole's relationship may have led to an apparent breakdown of communication before and during the July unrest.

On Monday, Ramaphosa authorised the release of the panel's report.

The report read: "The appointment procedure of the national police commissioner, as set out in the Constitution, may need to be changed. The attempts in legislation to try and delineate the powers of the police minister from those of the commissioner, while commendable, have introduced some confusion over the years.

GRAPHIC | #UnrestSA: Counting the cost of rioting and looting

"We were informed that whether the relationship between a minister and a commissioner works depends on the individuals occupying the posts. This is clearly untenable and, if it requires closer scrutiny of the process leading to the appointment of the national commissioner, this should receive urgent attention.”

According to the panel, it does not "seem altogether clear" the relationship in law between the national police commissioner and the police minister.

unrest,zuma,riots,looting
People carry goods as they loot and vandalise the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg.

The panel found that the unrest took the police, who were inadequately prepared, by surprise. It left them flatfooted - and, with "crowd control equipment" running dry, they could not adapt their tactics.

It found there had been a failure of the relevant state institutions to conduct timely risk assessments, despite the constant attacks on the authority of the state by some individuals and organisations.

READ | Police, intelligence failed to stop July unrest - but executive also to blame, report finds

Another damning finding was that there was a significant intelligence failure to anticipate, prevent or disrupt the planned and orchestrated violence.

The panel found the lines between the executive authorities and the security services seemed blurred.

Furthermore, the panel said the differences in opinion between Cele and Sitole about whether the police did enough to prevent the violence indicated there was no agreement on the capacity of police "at the very top".

unrest,zuma,riots,looting
An elderly woman screams as she is arrested by a police member following looting and vandalism at the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg.

"This is a matter of great concern. For the minister to come out publicly saying [the] SAPS could and should have prevented this violence has major consequences, in particular, because people died, others were injured, and properties were destroyed. That statement alone can expose the state to major claims.

"On the other hand, the national commissioner of police cannot just throw his hands in the air and state that the police were overwhelmed. There will be instances in the future where large numbers of people come out to protest," the report read.

Cele's broken relationship with Sitole was detailed in a stinging 26-page affidavit prepared for the SA Human Rights Commission's hearing into the July unrest.

Cele had accused Sitole of incompetence and denounced his (Sitole's) entire management and the Crime Intelligence division for failing to gather intelligence, and to provide him with a threat and risk assessment.

Sitole's woes stretch back to January 2021 when North Gauteng High Court Judge Norman Davis found he and his lieutenants flouted their duty as police officers by waylaying corruption investigations.

He found Sitole - alongside deputy national police commissioners Francinah Vuma and Leonard Tsumane - had breached his statutory duty in terms of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Act.

Davis ruled the three had effectively blocked a string of corruption investigations that were spearheaded by the police watchdog.

READ | Still no indication whether top cop Khehla Sitole will be suspended - Bheki Cele

Among the investigations was a probe into an aborted attempt by the police to splurge R45 million on a spying device - known as a "grabber" - at a staggeringly inflated price, on the eve of the ANC's 2017 Nasrec elective conference.

IPID investigators alleged the purchase was merely a cover to launder money, so as to buy off voting delegates and swing the outcome in favour of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

For three years, Sitole, Vuma and Tsumane refused to hand IPID the documentation relating to the grabber procurement.

Ramaphosa had also signalled an intention to suspend Sitole, while a board of inquiry probed his fitness to hold office.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapskhehla sitolebheki celeunrest sacrime
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who would you like to see as the next Chief Justice of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
2% - 62 votes
SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya
12% - 322 votes
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
9% - 252 votes
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
77% - 2102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.52
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.98
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,818.62
+0.6%
Silver
22.98
+2.1%
Palladium
2,263.48
-1.1%
Platinum
1,021.05
-0.6%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
69,198
+0.8%
All Share
75,680
+0.6%
Resource 10
76,924
+1.6%
Industrial 25
93,754
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,512
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo