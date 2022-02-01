State already paid R161m to ex-councillors: MPs decry slow payments

Thus far, the state has paid R161 million to municipal councillors who have not been re-elected last year.

These payments are only to 66% of the 5 078 who are entitled to the gratuity.

MPs were concerned about the slow payment to "their comrades, fellow fighters and fellow democrats".

The state has already paid more than R161 million to municipal councillors who were not re-elected in last year's municipal elections, and MPs are concerned some of "their comrades, fellow fighters and fellow democrats haven't been paid yet".

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs met on Tuesday.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs delivered a presentation on the state of municipalities and the payment of the once-off "gratuities" to councillors who failed to be re-elected.

According to a circular published by the department, which appears to have been issued before last year's elections, only non-returning councillors who have served more than 24 continuous months at the end of the term, which was 1 November 2021, were eligible for the gratuity.

Former councillors who served the whole term of 63 months will get 100% of three months of their basic salary. The amount paid to a former councillor is determined by how many months they served out of the 63 months and a percentage of three months' basic salary.

Tax will be deducted from these amounts.

Before these payments are made, the former councillors and their municipalities have to provide paperwork to the department.

It informed the committee there were 5 078 former councillors who should be paid, of which 90% have filed their paperwork with the department. Of the municipalities' worksheets, 94% have been received.

Thus far, 66% of the councillors, or 3 341, have been paid. They have been paid R242 442 000, but R71 285 000 have been deducted for tax.

The department cited a "challenge" that they have lost three full days due to a connectivity outage.

It also had to refer queries back to municipalities to obtain accurate details due to the incorrect basic salary and total annual remuneration presented, discrepancies between IEC data and documents submitted for when councillors started and incorrect or missing SARS tax reference numbers.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi said some former councillors had a "black Christmas" because they had not received their gratuities.

She said councillors who have submitted their documents on time had lost their jobs, and they were entitled to the payment.

"The department was lagging behind on this one."

ANC MP Phindisile Xaba-Ntshaba said:

They [the department] must speed up. Our comrades, they have bought houses. They must make sure that they get their money fast, so that they can pay their houses.

DA MP Eleanore Spies added it was unacceptable the former councillors had waited so long for their gratuities.

She said the issue was close to home for her.

"My husband is an ex-councillor. He filed everything. He was not coming back and he knew it. And he has done SARS and everything, and he has not received his payment."

Spies added people in the town next to him received their gratuities, but he had not.

"So, that was just a bit close to home and why I can relate to what is happening because I'm experiencing it."

Department officials said they were looking to sort the matter out quickly and was working with the SA Local Government Association to prevent it from happening in future.

Deputy Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng said the process started as early as 10 October 2021, and the department started making payments on 10 December 2021.

She added in previous years, some councillors received their payments three years down the line, and there were instances where cash-strapped municipalities used the money for other things.

However, this time, the "funds have always been available", Nkadimeng said.

"We appreciate that the delay is better avoidable and shouldn't have happened."

