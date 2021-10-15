State at risk of having Modack phone and video evidence thrown out

The State is at risk of losing the voice notes and texts as evidence against murder-accused Nafiz Modack.

His lawyer submitted that it is unfair to use them unless they are authenticated.

Modack is a co-accused for the murder of Detective Charl Kinnear.

The State is at risk of having the haul of texts, voice notes, and video submitted during Nafiz Modack's bail application struck from the record.

His lawyer, Danie Dorfling, argued in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Friday that it would be unfair for the magistrate to consider this evidence until it has been authenticated.



He said the Criminal Procedure Act is clear on what type of evidence can be considered during a bail application. This could include fingerprints or a seized firearm, but if voice notes, texts and video are in dispute they have to be verified.

Modack, Zane Kilian, Jacques Cronje, Ricardo Morgan, Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) member Ashley Tabisher, Amaal Jantjies, and Jannick Adonis face a multitude of charges linked to an alleged criminal enterprise.

The central charges are a foiled hand grenade attack at Kinnear's home, his murder on 18 September 2020, the alleged extortion of an investment adviser, the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth, and the alleged bribery of an AGU officer.

READ | Modack lawyer wants trove of texts, voice notes removed from bail record

Morgan has already been granted bail, Jantjies and Killian were denied bail, and Adonis is serving a sentence in another matter.

Dorfling said the matter is still far from going on trial and denying bail on the basis of evidence that might be thrown out later would be unfair.

Dorfling said he understood that there was public and media interest, but this should not override normal rules of evidence.

After submitting his argument, he moved that the disputed evidence be declared inadmissible.

The application continues.

