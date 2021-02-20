17m ago

add bookmark

State Capture: ANC also wants to know why Minister Bheki Cele went to Nkandla

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former President Jacob Zuma and Police Minister Bheki Cele
Former President Jacob Zuma and Police Minister Bheki Cele
Leon Botha
  • The ANC was not privy to discussions Police Minister Bheki Cele had with former President Jacob Zuma, party Secretary-General Ace Magashule has said.
  • Magashule said he couldn't tell if Cele abused state resources for the visit.
  • The ANC's top six officials are still due to meet Zuma. 

The ANC was not privy to the discussions Police Minister Bheki Cele had with former President Jacob Zuma, party Secretary-General Ace Magashule has said.

Magashule responded to questions from journalists on Friday afternoon following his court appearance on fraud, corruption, and money-laundering charges.

“I don’t know if he went there as a minister of police, I can’t say if he abused state resources,” Magashule said about Cele’s visit to Nkandla on Thursday.

“He is minister of police, you can’t separate him from [being a] leader of the ANC.”

Magashule said this in reaction to claims from opposition MPs that Cele had abused state resources to visit Zuma on ANC business, as Cele’s spokesperson said after the meeting that he would report back to the ANC’s leadership before disclosing details about discussions at the meeting.

READ | Cele says he visited Zuma to talk about ‘several matters’ and to prevent ‘certain things’

Cele is a member of the ANC’s national executive committee.

“As to what he went to talk to [former] President Zuma about I’m not privy to those discussions,” said Magashule.

He added that the NEC had mandated the party’s officials to meet with Zuma, and he said they have already “interacted” with him.

“So that meeting will take place I’m sure once the necessary arrangements are being [sic] made. We will inform you that such a meeting will actually take place,” he said.

Cele himself told reporters on Friday that he had a “broad discussion” with Zuma, but hinted that it was to prevent a “disaster” of violence.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday hinted that it was about “law and order” and about the quasi-military displays by men outside Nkandla wearing camouflage gear.


Zuma on Monday defied a Constitutional Court order that he should appear before the state capture inquiry to give evidence. 

Magashule told reporters they should not label it the Zondo Commission, after its chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, but they should call it the, "... commission of inquiry into alleged state capture". 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashulejacob zumabheki celestate capturepolitics
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 6 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
40% - 149 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
22% - 83 votes
No, I don't think they need it
38% - 140 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.95)
Gold
1783.32
(+0.05)
Silver
27.27
(+0.02)
Platinum
1270.99
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
61.81
(-1.60)
Palladium
2369.01
(+0.59)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo