After delays, final Zondo report to be submitted on Sunday

Malibongwe Dayimani
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handing over the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • The state capture commission has failed to submit its final report to the president. 
  • On Saturday, the commission secretary said the delay was due to "certain challenges", but that it will submitted to the president on Sunday evening. 
  • In April, the North Gauteng High Court granted the commission the extended deadline of 15 June to submit the report to Ramaphosa.  

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture has failed to meet the 15 June deadline for it to submit  the final volumes of its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Saturday, the secretary announced that "certain challenges" have prevented the commission from submitting the final part five of the report. 

In the short statement, the commission said it would submit the electronic version of the report to Ramaphosa on Sunday evening. 

The commission added that a handover ceremony would take place on Monday, 20 June 2022 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at 18:00.

Part five includes investigations into the SABC, the State Security Agency, Estina Dairy Farm, the Waterkloof landing by associates of the Gupta family and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

Commission chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had in April approached the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria and asked for the extended deadline. 

Zondo asked for the six-week extension to finish the last part of the report, saying while a lot of ground had been covered, they had not yet been able to complete part five of the report and would not be able to do so by the end of April.

Judge Anthony Millar said he had read the papers and was satisfied a case had been made for the relief sought, which was an extension to 15 June 2022.

Millar also noted three of the respondents had filed notices to abide, while the rest had not filed any notices.

The case was previously stood down to determine whether any party opposed the extension.

To date, no notices to oppose have been received by the court. 

An unimpressed DA promised to write to the commission to demand reasons for the delay. 

DA spokesperson Cilliers Brink said: “The South African public has waited long enough to know the full details of what transpired during the State capture era.

"Parliament and law enforcement agencies have urgent work to do in response to findings of the Zondo Commission and the delay in the court-mandated deadline for the release of its final report threatens to undermine this entire project.”

Cilliers said the party’s primary concern was if the report has been completed, it must be released to the public without any further delay. 

