6m ago

add bookmark

State capture: Commission says Zondo did not meet with Zuma on day of walkout

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former president Jacob Zuma pictured leaving the Zondo commission.
Former president Jacob Zuma pictured leaving the Zondo commission.
Gallo Images/Sowetan/Thulani Mbele
  • The State Capture Inquiry denied allegations that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo met with former president Jacob Zuma.
  • Advocate Paul Pretorius SC was also never part of any meeting with Zuma, it said.
  • The commission said anything to this effect would have been captured on camera.

The State Capture Inquiry has denied allegations that its chairperson, Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, met with former president Jacob Zuma.

It shot down media reports suggesting that, before Zuma walked out of the commission proceedings on 19 November 2020 without the chairperson's permission, he had a meeting with Zondo in his chambers.

Mail & Guardian reported that there was a "long and fairly cordial meeting" in Zondo's chambers with Zuma.

It reported that Zuma was understood to have offered to meet Zondo privately to discuss all the allegations against him.

READ | Can Zuma refuse to say anything at Zondo Comission? Inquiry says no

"The commission wishes to make it clear that the chairperson did not have any meeting with Mr Jacob Zuma, whether before or after his walkout from the commission proceedings," the commission said.

Meeting

"Advocate Paul Pretorius SC was also never part of any meeting with Mr Zuma."

The commission said the proceedings on that day would have been captured on camera.

"If anybody watches the commission proceedings of 19 November 2020, they will not see Mr Zuma walking towards the door that leads to the chairperson's chambers." 

The inquiry opened a contempt case against Zuma over the walkout and it was handed over to Hawks for further investigation, News24 reported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacob zumaraymond zondostate capture inquiry
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2061 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 983 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1960 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.11
(+0.69)
ZAR/GBP
20.74
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(+0.71)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(+0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.66)
Gold
1852.02
(-0.18)
Silver
25.44
(+0.47)
Platinum
1093.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2323.00
(+0.06)
All Share
63923.63
(-0.99)
Top 40
58720.55
(-1.16)
Financial 15
11739.17
(+1.64)
Industrial 25
86905.72
(-2.21)
Resource 10
61913.62
(-0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo