State capture: Commission says Zondo did not meet with Zuma on day of walkout

Advocate Paul Pretorius SC was also never part of any meeting with Zuma, it said.

The commission said anything to this effect would have been captured on camera.

The State Capture Inquiry has denied allegations that its chairperson, Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo, met with former president Jacob Zuma.

It shot down media reports suggesting that, before Zuma walked out of the commission proceedings on 19 November 2020 without the chairperson's permission, he had a meeting with Zondo in his chambers.

Mail & Guardian reported that there was a "long and fairly cordial meeting" in Zondo's chambers with Zuma.

It reported that Zuma was understood to have offered to meet Zondo privately to discuss all the allegations against him.

"The commission wishes to make it clear that the chairperson did not have any meeting with Mr Jacob Zuma, whether before or after his walkout from the commission proceedings," the commission said.

Meeting

"Advocate Paul Pretorius SC was also never part of any meeting with Mr Zuma."

The commission said the proceedings on that day would have been captured on camera.

"If anybody watches the commission proceedings of 19 November 2020, they will not see Mr Zuma walking towards the door that leads to the chairperson's chambers."

The inquiry opened a contempt case against Zuma over the walkout and it was handed over to Hawks for further investigation, News24 reported.