48m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | State capture commission to ask ConCourt to jail Zuma if he is found in contempt of court

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Former President Jacob Zuma was due to appear before the Zondo commission this week. 
  • Zuma's legal representative wrote to the commission, saying the summons issued for Zuma to appear before it was irregular.   
  • Zuma has made it clear that he would rather face jail time rather than appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will approach the Constitutional Court seeking an order that former President Jacob Zuma is in contempt of court.  

And should the court find him guilty then, it should impose a prison sentence, said Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday.  

Last year the commission laid a complaint with law enforcement agencies following Zuma's walk-out of the inquiry, in defiance of a summons issued against him. The secretary of the commission had also been instructed to lay a criminal complaint against Zuma for not appearing from 18 to 22 January 2021.

READ | Zondo commission slams Zuma's refusal to obey ConCourt order

However, on Monday, Zondo said because Zuma had repeatedly defied the commission by walking out in November last year, and defying the subpoena for him to appear in January, his apparent contempt for the commission was serious.

He also said it was a "pity" Zuma chose not to appear before the commission this week.  

READ | 'Hands off Zuma' - Ace Magashule comes to former president's defence over ConCourt order defiance

Zuma has previously made it clear that he would rather face jail time than appear before the commission.

Zuma's lawyers, Mabuza Attorneys, wrote to the commission, informing its officials of this claiming the summons issued for Zuma to appear before Zondo was "irregular".

READ | Ramaphosa to lead ANC presentation to Zondo commission as top 6 try to convince Zuma to comply

Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma was compelled to appear before the commission and that, when he did appear, he could not remain silent.

Incriminating 

The apex court further ordered that Zuma had to show that by answering a question truthfully, he would be incriminating himself.

However, Zuma's lawyers said in the letter that his review application against Zondo's refusal to recuse himself was, "... yet to be determined by the court".

The letter also states the summons calling for Zuma to appear before the inquiry, "... is irregular and not in line with the fourth order of the Constitutional Court judgment of 28 January 2021".

ALSO READ | Those who want to arrest Zuma will have to go through us, say MK vets

"Appearing before DCJ Zondo in the circumstances, would undermine and invalidate the review application over his decision not to recuse himself.

"We also place on record that the review application was not before the Constitutional Court and, accordingly, was not considered  determined and/or adjudicated by that court."

The lawyers said their position, "... should not be construed to suggest any defiance of a legal process".

 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
constitutional courtraymond zondojacob zumastate captrue inquirycourts
Lottery
R300K for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 805 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 996 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 4997 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.45
(+0.63)
ZAR/GBP
20.09
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
17.52
(+0.57)
ZAR/AUD
11.23
(+0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.92)
Gold
1817.21
(-0.19)
Silver
27.53
(+0.46)
Platinum
1291.00
(+2.94)
Brent Crude
62.27
(0.00)
Palladium
2411.00
(+0.94)
All Share
66956.70
(+1.25)
Top 40
61518.34
(+1.39)
Financial 15
12730.13
(-0.13)
Industrial 25
89410.35
(+0.24)
Resource 10
65286.56
(+3.66)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo