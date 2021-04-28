State capture, corruption have taken a toll on society, economy - Cyril Ramaphosa tells commisson

President Cyril Ramaphosa is testifying before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

Ramaphosa is appearing in his capacity as the ANC's president.

He said state capture and corruption has taken a toll on society and the economy.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa told the state capture inquiry that he appeared before it to help it in "every way possible to fulfil its mandate" - not to make excuses or to defend the indefensible.

"My submission and the other submissions made on the ANC's behalf, are therefore intended to provide whatever information, context, and explanation the commission may require," Ramaphosa said in his opening statement on Wednesday morning.

Ramaphosa is testifying before the commission, which is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, in his capacity as ANC president - not as South African president.

He arrived at the venue for the inquiry in Braamfontein around 10:00, accompanied by his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe.

He greeted the security staff and journalists as he made his way to the hot seat.

"State capture and corruption have taken a great toll on our society and indeed on our economy as well," he said after he entered the witness stand.

"They have eroded the values of our Constitution and undermine the rule of law. If allowed to continue, they would threaten the achievement of the growth, development, and transformation of our country," he added.

He said it was for these reasons that the ANC's 54th national conference in December 2017 resolved to support the establishment of the commission. He said the ruling party "consistently expressed" its support for the commission's objectives and work.

"The ANC has taken the position, knowing that the organisation would itself be placed under scrutiny and that the process of examining these matters would very likely be difficult and painful for the ANC."

In 2017, then ANC and then state president, Jacob Zuma, was forced, by a court, to implement the remedial action which former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela in her office's State of Capture report.

Madonsela recommended that Zuma, as the head of state, must institute a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that an important aspect of the ANC's approach to corruption over the years was recognition of the extent to which some party members were advertently or inadvertently complicit in corrupt actions.

"As a consequence, the extent to which corruption contributed to practices of patronage, factionalism and manipulation or organisation process within the ANC is a matter of record."

Before Ramaphosa took the oath, Zondo, said he was "happy" the president was at the commission to take the stand.

"It is important that the ruling party should appear before the commission and say what it knew about all sorts of issues raised before the commission, when it knew it and what it did about those things," Zondo said.

"I also thought it would be important that the current president should appear because at the time when these things were alleged to have happened, it was a time when he was deputy president of the ANC and deputy president of the country, so that he can indicate also what he knew then and what he didn't know, and what he did then."

Ramaphosa's appearance comes amid the commission's fight for Zuma to continue giving testimony before it.

