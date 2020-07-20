33m ago

State capture: Ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser to reveal 'secrets' relating to 'presidents', says lawyer

Jeanette Chabalala
Arthur Fraser.
Arthur Fraser.
Jaco Marais/Netwerk24
  • Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says his client Arthur Fraser, accused of treason, would come to the commission to share his knowledge of state capture. 
  • Sikhakhane says Fraser would share secrets about presidents, judges and parliamentarians. 
  • He added that ordinarily, Fraser would have liked to 'die' with the secrets he'd be disclosing with the commission. 

Former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser, who has been implicated in wrongdoing before the inquiry into state capture, will lay bare to the commission "secrets" that "relate to presidents" and "judges", says his legal representative Muzi Sikhakhane.

Not only will Fraser be sharing secrets of the state, he would also have to tell inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo about things relating to presidents, judges and parliamentarians, Sikhakhane said on Monday.

Sikhakhane, while addressing Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said his client "is probably the only implicated person who has been accused of treason".

READ | State capture: Mokonyane decries 'excessive desperation' by Agrizzi to discredit her

He also told the commission that his client never received a 3.3 notice when former spies Gibson Njenje and Mzuvukile Maqetuka implicated him.

"A great deal of evidence was given which relates to serious matters," Sikhakhane said.

A 3.3 notice stipulates that the commission's legal team must notify someone "within a reasonable time before [a] witness gives evidence who may be implicated by [a] witness". The person affected will then have an opportunity to apply to cross-examine the witness.

Secrets

"Ordinarily, Mr Fraser would have liked to die with the secrets he's going to have to disclose to these proceedings. 

"But it's only because he's been accused of treason that he reluctantly comes here, and he comes here, chair, to complete your picture of this thing called state capture," he said.  

In his evidence, Fraser would be completing the picture for the commission about secrets of the state and "about who exactly is subverting our state", Sikhakhane said.   

"And he is going to complete the picture because unlike many other witnesses he is going to have to share the secrets with the chair relating, not just to those who were in the administrating arm of government. 

"He will have to complete this by doing something he reluctantly does to tell the chair about things that relates to the president, or the presidents of this country, past and present, and related to the judges, that relates to the parliamentarian.

"As I said, I've advised him not to because he signed an oath never to but he's being accused of treason now."

After Sikhakhane addressed Zondo, former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane started her testimony responding to claims by Angelo Agrizzi, that former services firm Bosasa bribed her.

Read more on:
arthur fraserstate capture
