State capture fightback campaign is about avoiding 'orange uniform', Gordhan tells Max Coleman memorial

Zintle Mahlati
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Jeffrey Abrahams
  • Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says there remains a strong fightback campaign motivated by corrupt interests.
  • He believes the campaign is led by people who want to continue stealing from the public purse.
  • The minister was speaking at the memorial service of anti-apartheid activist Max Coleman who died in January.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan believes a politically corrupt fightback campaign remains firmly in place in the country. 

He said the fightback campaign was characterised by people determined to steal from the public purse and ensure they escape accountability.

The minister said that South Africa was characterised by corruption and state capture perpetrated by people who cared very little about the country's democratic standing. 

"The fightback is about retaining the right to steal. To stay outside an orange uniform, to make sure that in a democratic South Africa, those who steal are not held accountable for the theft of public funds or resources, whether in the name of the Guptas or anyone else. 

He continued: 

In trying to avoid the orange uniform and trying to enhance the possibilities of stealing. Today these forces can command fake news and various forms of media to justify their actions. They do not care about poverty or economic exclusion. All they care about is themselves.

He was speaking on Wednesday at the memorial service of anti-apartheid activist Max Coleman in Cape Town. 

Coleman died aged 95 on 16 January. 

Because of Coleman's outspoken attitude over the country's dwindling economic and societal standing, Gordhan used his tribute to speak out about corruption that has gone unchecked. 

"Today's South Africa is characterised by corruption and state capture in many quarters that have undermined the values and pillars of our institutions of democracy and law enforcement as well. 

max coleman
Activist, Max Coleman.

"However, the ultimate victims of these developments are not the people who sit in these SOEs or the various government institutions but the ordinary people in our townships and rural areas, who wait for this government and its people to serve them better," Gordhan said. 

The minister has always been outspoken on corruption and referenced the work done by the Zondo Commission in his address. 

He said there was a growing campaign by state capture activists to fight back hard against attempts to deal with corruption.

Gordhan said Coleman's best attributes should be adopted to cultivate a more ethical and moral leadership calibre. 

He said the country should strive for economic justice, and an end to poverty and unemployment. 

"I am sure Max would plead to us not to give up on the democratic dream. Our emerging social contract is broken, whether in business or society. We have a responsibility to build a new social contract. It is time for new solidarity with the poor and those who aspire for a better life for their children. We need to generate a new South Africa we all want to see." 

Coleman and his wife Audrey started the Detainees Parents Support Committee in 1981. The group helped many people who were victims of the violent apartheid police system.

