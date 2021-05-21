State capture: Gigaba denies ever having business dealings with the Guptas

Former minister Malusi Gigaba is appearing before the State Capture Inquiry.

Gigaba has denied ever having business dealings with the Gupta family.

He told the commission that he visited the Gupta residence for social and cultural purposes.

Gigaba was testifying before the State Capture Inquiry on Friday afternoon.

He told the commission that he only visited the Gupta residence for social and cultural purposes.

"I knew all the brothers, and on one occasion, I was introduced to their mother. I think she had just come back into the country, so they introduced me to their mother," he said.

Gigaba also said he couldn't estimate how many times he visited the Gupta residence during his tenure as public enterprises minister - from November 2010 to May 2014.

"I had no dealings; I had no reason to visit them for dealings. I am not a businessman, and I've never been a businessman. Even now, I work for the African National Congress, I am not a businessman. So, I had no need to discuss business with anyone.

"As the previous witness [his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma] indicated, I live quite a modest life," he added, saying:

The most important time is not how many times you meet or visit them. As I say, I had no business dealings, and there were no expectations from me. I did not deliver anything; I just simply did my work.

He said, from 2014, he "scaled down" his interaction with the Guptas.



"I was very busy, and the elections campaign at the beginning of 2014 had taken a toll in terms of the burden of responsibilities which I carried."

On Thursday, Mngoma told the commission that Gigaba thought he was a favourite of former president Jacob Zuma.

She claimed that Gigaba was devastated when he was moved from the public enterprises department to the home affairs portfolio.

"In his head, he thought he came first to the [former] president [Jacob Zuma]," Mngoma said.

Mngoma previously told the commission that, when Zuma appointed Gigaba as the finance minister, he was not excited about the appointment because "he knew that [Zuma] wanted Brian" for the position.

She also said Gigaba hated being told what to do by Ajay Gupta and former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, but simultaneously accepted millions of rand in cash and gifts from them.