State Capture: 'I never gave an instruction that a judge must be bought' - David Mahlobo

Jeanette Chabalala
Former State Security Minister David Mahlobo. (Photo: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images)
  • Former Minister of State Security David Mahlobo said he has never given an instruction that a judge be "bought".
  • He denied allegations levelled against him by witnesses who appeared at the commission.
  • Mahlobo said some witnesses had "politicised" the commission.

Former Minister of State Security David Mahlobo has told the commission of inquiry into state capture that he had never given an instruction that a judge be "bought". 

He also denied allegations levelled against him by witnesses who had already appeared before the commission, saying there was no shred of evidence in their claims against him. 

Testifying before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, Mahlobo said someone who has not yet appeared before the commission claimed in his affidavit that he (Mahlobo) had introduced him to judges, but added he does not remember those judges. 

"This character called Steven, right now as I am speaking, they are working on false alert to implicate a judge as if judges are being bought and they are bringing the institution into disrepute," he said.

"I have never given an instruction that a judge must be bought and in terms of my knowledge there is not even a single judge that had been bought."

READ| Ramaphosa's appointment of Mahlobo raises questions about his anti-corruption drive

Mahlobo also said it was mentioned that he took money, but there was no evidence or even a paper trail.

He told Justice Zondo that people who came to the commission, "... have gotten away with murder", adding that they had also "politicised" the commission.

In January, the commission heard how SSA set aside millions of rands for alleged monthly payments to former President Jacob Zuma and raised a project to bribe judges to rule in his favour. 

Former Minister Sydney Mufumadi, chairperson of a high-level panel, testified at the time that Mahlobo, while still Minister of State Security, channeled R2.5 million per month in the 2015/16 financial year and then R4.5 million the following financial year, to Zuma. But he said there was no proof that he received it. 

Mahlobo is also said to have received amounts of R1.2 million and R4.5 million while handling sources recruited to influence the outcome of cases against Zuma, News24 reported.

