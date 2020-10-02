State capture inquiry: ANC MP Cedric Frolick denies receiving money from Bosasa or the Watsons

ANC MP Cedric Frolick has denied a number of allegations levelled against him by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.

Frolick appeared before the Zondo commission on Friday.

He also explained his visit to Bosasa, and denied he received money while he was there.

ANC Member of Parliament Cedric Frolick has denied allegations levelled against him by former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi, which include that he received money from the late Gavin Watson, his brothers, and the facilities company.

Testifying before the inquiry on Friday, Frolick said: "Chairperson, I wish to state that I did not receive money from Bosasa, Gavin Watson, or Valence Watson let alone monthly payments as alleged by Mr Agrizzi in his supplementary affidavit."

During his testimony before the Zondo commission last year, Agrizzi detailed how Gavin Watson identified Frolick as an influential individual in the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services and would be paramount in "winning over" former ANC MP and justice and correctional services committee chairperson Vincent Smith, City Press reported.

At the time, Smith held a negative view on Bosasa, and the contracts it secured from the department of correctional services.

Agrizzi alleged that Watson instructed him that Frolick should be paid R40 000 a month to ensure that Bosasa received the audience of Smith.

But on Friday, Frolick denied receiving the cash.

'I deny evidence I received money'

He said during 2014, before the general elections, he received amounts totalling about R25 000 from Valence Watson as a contribution towards the ANC election funds.

At the time, he served on the finance and fundraising committee of the ANC in the region, he said.

Frolick added that he did not recall a meeting Agrizzi referred to at the house of Valence Watson in Port Elizabeth, or any other place.

"And I deny evidence that I received money from Valence Watson as testified by him (Agrizzi)," he said.

Frolick also told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that Agrizzi did not point out how he could have received the monthly payments from the company and the Watsons.

"Mr Agrizzi’s failure to give any detail on the alleged, irregular [payments] speaks volumes and unfortunately also makes it difficult for me to respond comprehensively to him," he testified.

READ | Loan agreement was with Angelo Agrizzi, not Bosasa, Vincent Smith testifies

Frolick also said that at the time when the allegations were made, he specifically went to the members registrar to see what he had declared.

The commission also heard about his visit to the Bosasa offices.

He said the visit was initiated after discussion with Cheeky Watson and Butana Komphela.

"The purpose of the visit was to [discuss] the youth centre that catered for these juvenile offenders and also to establish what extent sports played in the process of rehabilitation of these youngsters; the arrangement was made by Mr Watson," he said.

"I was requested by Mr Komphela to accompany him which I’ve done on numerous occasions before to other events and other meetings because as you may be aware, Mr Komphela has a physical disability and requires assistance and was comfortable with me travelling with him."

He denied receiving money while he was visiting Bosasa.

