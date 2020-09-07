State capture inquiry: Eskom back in the spotlight

Eskom is back in the spotlight at the Zondo commission.

A former CEO, who parted ways with the power utility, will appear before the commission.

An independent consultant for the power utility will also appear.

Power utility Eskom is back in the spotlight at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

The commission will hear evidence from the former CEO at Eskom, Tshediso Matona, and an independent consultant for Eskom, Nicholas Linnell.

Matona "mutually parted ways" with Eskom in May 2015, just a few months after the Eskom board decided to suspend the former CEO on 12 March.

News24 earlier reported that the board decided to suspend Matona because the Eskom management allegedly "provided unreliable and inconsistent information to the war room, which was formed to deal with the power crisis".

News24 further reported that Eskom expressly noted in its statement that "no misconduct or wrongdoing is alleged by Eskom against Matona", and that Matona believes the agreement to part ways was in the best interests of Eskom.

Fin24, meanwhile, previously reported that Linnell was the man selected by former Eskom chairperson Zola Tsotsi to conduct an independent inquiry into Eskom.

'Shed light'

The inquiry was intended to "shed light on the poor performance of Eskom's generation plant, delays in bringing the new generation plant on stream, high costs of primary energy and cash flow challenges".

The board, however, decided to part ways with Linnell in April 2015 because the board believed Tsotsi did not follow the right procedures in the selection of Linnell.

Former president Jacob Zuma had allegedly instructed Tsotsi to implement the inquiry and to use Linnell as its head, according to a Business Day report.

Tsotsi later stepped down as Eskom board chairperson in March 2015.

