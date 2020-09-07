28m ago

add bookmark

State capture inquiry: Eskom back in the spotlight

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy Chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Deputy Chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24
  • Eskom is back in the spotlight at the Zondo commission.
  • A former CEO, who parted ways with the power utility, will appear before the commission.
  • An independent consultant for the power utility will also appear.

Power utility Eskom is back in the spotlight at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.

The commission will hear evidence from the former CEO at Eskom, Tshediso Matona, and an independent consultant for Eskom, Nicholas Linnell.

READ | Eskom, CEO Matona part ways 

Matona "mutually parted ways" with Eskom in May 2015, just a few months after the Eskom board decided to suspend the former CEO on 12 March.

News24 earlier reported that the board decided to suspend Matona because the Eskom management allegedly "provided unreliable and inconsistent information to the war room, which was formed to deal with the power crisis".

News24 further reported that Eskom expressly noted in its statement that "no misconduct or wrongdoing is alleged by Eskom against Matona", and that Matona believes the agreement to part ways was in the best interests of Eskom.

ALSO READ | CCMA to decide if Tshediso Matona's suspension was fair

Fin24, meanwhile, previously reported that Linnell was the man selected by former Eskom chairperson Zola Tsotsi to conduct an independent inquiry into Eskom.

'Shed light'

The inquiry was intended to "shed light on the poor performance of Eskom's generation plant, delays in bringing the new generation plant on stream, high costs of primary energy and cash flow challenges".

The board, however, decided to part ways with Linnell in April 2015 because the board believed Tsotsi did not follow the right procedures in the selection of Linnell.

Former president Jacob Zuma had allegedly instructed Tsotsi to implement the inquiry and to use Linnell as its head, according to a Business Day report.

Tsotsi later stepped down as Eskom board chairperson in March 2015.

- Compiled by Canny Maphanga

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
'The Cat' is back: Mabuza answers questions on Eskom, corruption and land reform
Mbhazima Shilowa | The Eskom debacle: Why do we tolerate it?
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe wants to reveal all to ANC integrity committee, claims innocence
Read more on:
eskomstate capture inquiry
Lottery
2 scoop R116k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 960 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 246 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2783 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1087 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep 2020

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug 2020

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.58
(+0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.97
(+0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.63
(+0.14)
ZAR/AUD
12.09
(+0.10)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.14)
Gold
1935.52
(+0.07)
Silver
27.00
(+0.72)
Platinum
904.07
(+0.67)
Brent Crude
42.28
(0.00)
Palladium
2301.00
(+1.07)
All Share
53878.95
(-1.18)
Top 40
49720.42
(-1.19)
Financial 15
9476.32
(+0.17)
Industrial 25
72322.43
(-2.77)
Resource 10
54301.02
(+0.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo