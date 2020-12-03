State capture inquiry: Estina was 'used to launder cash' prior to initiation of dairy project

Gupta-run company Estina was allegedly used to launder money even before the Free State dairy project was initiated.

Paul Holden, a director of investigations at Shadow World Investigations, testified before the Zondo commission on Thursday.

He alleged cash was laundered "through a very complex system".

A director of investigation at Shadow World Investigations - a global organisation probing cases of grand corruption - has told the Zondo commission Estina was allegedly used to launder money prior to the Free State dairy project.

"Estina was effectively being used as a front for money laundering by the Gupta enterprise a full year prior to the initiation of the Free State dairy project," Paul Holden told the commission on Thursday.

He gave evidence on the Estina offshore money flow.

Holden told the commission how the Guptas, through their various offshore companies, allegedly used Estina to launder cash "through a very complex system".

Estina was identified in early 2012 as the company that would partner with the Free State government in the dairy farm project.

At the time, the plan was for Estina and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to inject a R500 million investment into the project.

In June 2012, the department then kick-started the project with R30 million to Estina but money continued to flow into Estina's coffers, News24 previously reported.

The contract was cancelled in August 2014.

On Thursday, Holden said what they were able to uncover from the Gupta leaks material was that from around 2010 to about 2014 the Gupta enterprise in South Africa went into a partnership with a group of companies called the World Window group based in India.

He added the two parties were engaged in "quite [a] substantial amount of money laundering" in South Africa and abroad.

"The World Window group achieves this partially by creating establishing entities in South Africa through which it transacts."

"In relation to this, we know the existence of this particular relationship because at a certain point Ronica Ragavan [Gupta loyalist] sends [an] email to Ashu Chawla [Gupta associate] attaching a spreadsheet which is a transaction register of all the payments to and from Gupta enterprise companies and World Window companies. So we can trace the disposition of funds from those two criminal networks."

Holden told the commission the first payment from the Free State government to Estina was made in June 2012 but on 3 May 2011 - which was more than a year before the dairy farm projected started - when a World Window employee emailed Ashu Chawla asking him to get an invoice from Estina - and detailed what the company should be invoicing for.

"He gives an amount which is the exact amount that was outstanding in the Bank of Baroda loan. So effectively, Estina is being invoiced by World's Window so that Estina can make a transfer to settle the loan," he testified.

Holden said it was "quite apparent" the Bank of Baroda in South Africa was aware of the real nature on the transactions.

Earlier, he said the total amount the Free State government paid to Estina was R280 million plus R7 million interest.

The money was paid in eight separate tranches between 9 July 2012 and 5 May 2016, Holden added.

He alleged the R287 million was "washed" three times - and eventually the money that was deposited into Estina amounted to R880 million.

And only R35 million [3.9%] of that amount did not come from the Free State government, Holden said.