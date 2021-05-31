State Capture Inquiry: Gigaba says he never saw bags of cash in the boot of his car

Former Minister Malusi Gigaba has appeared before the State Capture Inquiry.

Gigaba told the commission that he had never seen cash in bags in the boot of his vehicle.

Gigaba said his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, fabricated stories about him.

Former Minister Malusi Gigaba has rubbished the testimony before the State Capture Inquiry that he received cash from the Guptas in a bag.

Testifying on Monday afternoon, Gigaba accused his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, of fabricating everything about him.

During his testimony, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the commission, said, according to Mngoma, she never saw the Guptas give him cash even though she went with him to the Gupta residence many times.

But she said there was a bag Gigaba used to carry and would ask one of his protectors to give to "somebody in the Gupta family".

"She then says when you went to Sandton, I don't think she meant all the time, but there were certain occasions when you took cash from the bag that had been given to somebody in the Gupta residence, and when you left, it was brought back. When she says that she saw cash in the bag in the boot in Sandton or she saw you take cash out, it can be accepted that she is suggesting that that money may have come from the Guptas."

ALSO READ | State Capture Inquiry: Guptas had been in SA for two decades when they applied for naturalisation - Gigaba

Zondo said if Mngoma was fabricating her story that he received cash from the Guptas, why would she "go about it in such a roundabout way".

"… why wouldn't she simply lie directly and say 'I saw them give him cash at the residence [and] he put it in this bag', rather than say I didn't see them giving it to him… why do you think she would not do it that way?"

Gigaba responded and said, Mngoma "never saw this bag".

"The second reason is that because there is an ulterior motive to portray me in a particular light, she fabricates the story so carefully that it doesn't implicate her because if she was there and saw me being given money that was illicit, it implicates her in illegality and so when she was being coached about the affidavit, it would say 'recuse yourself, you didn't see the bag, you didn't see this money being given to him, you only saw it in the boot'."

He said:

The reason she never saw the money being given to me or being carried by me to the car and tries to implicate the protectors is because there was no such money.

Gigaba also told the commission that if he went to collect money, he would not need company.

He added:

In so far as I am concerned, I have never seen, in the boot of my car, cash carried in bags of such an extent that is being alleged, I think, in front of the commission.

"In my handbag, you can't load that much money. Even my purse can't load, it can't even fit R10 000, it is just a small purse that can carry R5 000."

Gigaba also said Mngoma's affidavit contained "serious contradictions" that indicate she did not write it.

He also told the commission that: "Ms Mngoma did advise me that she was being put under pressure by certain people, some whom are in government, others in the State Security department and others in business to depose an affidavit to surrender me, as she said, because they wanted to destroy me politically and to that extent such a political destruction of me will result in her being financially rewarded."