State Capture Inquiry: Gigaba says it's insulting for Norma to say his father couldn't afford bills

Former minister Malusi Gigaba has appeared before the Zondo Commission again.

Gigaba told the commission that he was never "caught in the act", by his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, of stashing money anywhere.

He also maintained that his father had renovated their home in KwaZulu-Natal.

The claims made by Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, that her father-in-law did not pay for renovations at their home in Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal, are "very painful".

Testifying on Monday, before the State Capture Inquiry, Gigaba maintained that his parents had renovated their home, and rather than the Guptas.

He told the commission that his parents had "worked hard and broke their backs" to build the house.

"Chairperson, I honestly, sincerely and with great pain, regret the insulting of my father in this fashion," Gigaba said.

Mngoma previously told the commission that when her father-in-law, a retired reverend, was sick during the renovations, Gigaba had helped pay for his medical bills.

"It is very strange to me that someone who can't pay R2 000 can just build an entire house and also on top of that, if his father had money to extend the house why did he call us previously to go all the way to KZN to assist his [Gigaba's] sister to take her out a credit bureau", she added.

But on Monday afternoon, Gigaba said: "The dragging of my late father to this platform to insult him in this fashion is really very painful to me.

"My father and my mother worked and broke their backs building us that residence. That property, when my father died, he left that property in the custody of his grandchildren. He built that house for his grandchildren, not even us. My parents would do many other things in order to earn an income," he said.

"I would be happy if it was me she was destroying and demeaning. I would be okay if it was me she was attacking, but my father, in his deathbed to be told he couldn’t afford his medical bills. My father had medical aid; my father had children that could look after him. If my father couldn’t afford any medicines, I was there."

He added:

I am sorry, chairperson, for raising my voice, but I mean no disrespect towards the chairperson or the commission. It is just pain and the anger with which I am filled at how my family is being dragged into this when they do not deserve it. To say my father couldn't afford medical bills is not just untrue, it is insulting.

Gigaba also denied that he had asked Ajay Gupta for money to assist his sister, who was blacklisted.

Gigaba's sister, an optometrist, had a practice that ended up being closed. She apparently owed R850 000. Gigaba also told the commission that he had not helped her secure employment at Gupta-owned Sahara Computers.

"Absolutely not," he said.

Gigaba also made further denials, which included that he was "never seen or caught in the act, by Ms Mngoma, stashing money anywhere".

He said her affidavit had "contradictions and inconsistencies".

"There was no such money given to me by the Guptas or anybody."

Gigaba was also asked about the credit card he allegedly gave Mngoma, which had a R100 000 monthly limit.

Mngoma previously said Gigaba did not give her a debit card with only R3 000 on it as alleged.

She said:

There is nothing in my life that I can do with R3 000, and he knows that. So, when he says it was a debit card, that is him saying that. What (I) know is that it was a credit card.

However, Gigaba said Mngoma was "used to an extravagant lifestyle, where R3 000 doesn't mean anything ... for many households in South Africa, R3 000 would be a luxury."

