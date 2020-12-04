04 Dec

add bookmark

State capture inquiry: How Estina's sole director 'created confusion in tracing funds'

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Estina dairy farm turned out to be a cash cow for a few select individuals. (Conrad Bornman, Netwerk24)
The Estina dairy farm turned out to be a cash cow for a few select individuals. (Conrad Bornman, Netwerk24)
  • A director at Shadow World Investigations told the Zondo commission about the complex flow of Estina dairy farm money.
  • Paul Holden testified for a second day before the commission. 
  • According to Holden, Estina was allegedly used as a front, even before the initiation of the dairy farm project. 

Paul Holden, a director of investigations at Shadow World Investigations, continued to deliver bombshell testimony at the Zondo commission on Friday, detailing complex Gupta-linked financial records with the flow of Estina dairy farm money.

Shadow World Investigations is a global organisation, which probes cases of grand corruption.

Testifying before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the chair of the commission, Holden showed the commission a diagram of a "complicated circular movement of funds".  

According to Holden, public funds were used to settle the loans obtained from Oakbay Investment.      

He said when the Free State government first made deposits into Estina, the money was immediately put into a fixed deposit account.

The money was left untouched for period of over a year, he said.

READ | Vrede dairy farm case: Kamal Vasram gets R100 000 bail

He said, in 2012, when Estina had to "develop and deliver a dairy farm", the company started to incur certain costs.

And, in order to finance those costs, Kamal Vasram, the sole director of the company, took out a series of loans from Oakbay Investments and Aerohaven trading, which were immediately paid to Estina and used for various costs.

But the loan was settled by public funds which came from the Free State government, he said.

"None of the funds transferred from Oakbay to Kamal Vasram are actually ever fully derived from Oakbay Investments, it is just an advance on the Free State payments." 

Asked by evidence leader, advocate Matthew Chaskalson, why the money, which appeared to originate from the Oakbay loan, went through Vasram and then to Estina, Holden said: "The only possible reason I could think, is to create a degree of confusion in tracing funds, to create a distance between Oakbay and Estina, so that when an investigator was to look at Estina's Standard Bank account, for example, they will be seeing a whole range of transfers in from Kamal Vasram, who is the sole director of Estina.

"He [Vasram] could argue, at that point, that: 'See, I am putting in my own funds into this venture', whereas if you had Kamal Vasram's own bank account, you would realise, actually, it is none of his funds, it is Oakbay funds."

ALSO READ | Holy cow! Bank statements reveal how Free State government paid Guptas over R330m for Estina dairy farm

Aerohaven, also a Gupta enterprise, in which Ronica Ragavan (Gupta loyalist) was the primary director, also paid out loans to Vasram, the commission heard.

Holden previously told Zondo how the dairy farm was allegedly used as a front to launder money. 

Estina was identified in early 2012 as the company that would partner with the Free State government in the dairy farm project. 

At the time, the plan was for Estina and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to inject a R500 million investment into the project. 

The department then kick-started the project with R30 million to Estina, but money continued to flow into Estina coffers, News24 previously reported.

The contract was cancelled in August 2014.

Holden said the total amount the Free State government paid Estina was R280 million, plus R7 million interest.

The money was paid in eight separate tranches between 9 July 2012 and 5 May 2016, he added.

Holden alleged that the R287 million was "washed" three times - and eventually the money deposited into Estina amounted to R880 million.

He also revealed that Estina was used for alleged money laundering, even before initiation of the dairy farm project.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
estina dairy farmgautengjohannesburgstate capture inquiry
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 404 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 702 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1855 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo