45m ago

add bookmark

State capture inquiry: Joint venture never made illegal payments in Free State asbestos project

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
State Capture commission chairperson.
State Capture commission chairperson.
Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24
  • A Blackhead Consulting director says no illegal payment came from the joint venture that scored the Free State asbestos audit contract.  
  • He claims he was not involved in preparing the spreadsheet, which links certain senior officials to kickbacks. 
  • He did not "interrogate" the spreadsheet until last year, during interviews with the Zondo commission's investigators.  

Businessman Edwin Sodi told the state capture inquiry there were no illegal payments made from the joint venture account that scored the multi-million rand Free State asbestos audit contract.  

A joint venture between Sodi's engineering consultancy firm, Blackhead Consulting, and Diamond Hill Trading 71 scored the R255 million contract in 2014.

Testifying before inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday, Sodi was asked about a spreadsheet which links ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to kickbacks for helping to facilitate the project.  

"There were no illegal payments that came from the JV [joint venture] account, equally so, there was no illegal payment that came from Blackhead. I don't know about the other side (Diamond Hill)." 

He said the spreadsheet was prepared by his business partner, the late Ignatius "Igo" Mpambani, on his (Sodi's) computer. 

He said the purpose of the spreadsheet was to identify the cost that would be paid from the asbestos project money. 

READ | Zondo commission: Businessman confirms document linking Magashule to kickbacks was created on his PC

Sodi claimed the spreadsheet was never given to him. He added that the first time he started questioning it was during interviews with the commission's investigators. 

Sodi claimed he was not involved in preparing it. 

The spreadsheet was first mentioned in the testimony of former economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, who alleged that former premier Ace Magashule had received R10 million for helping to facilitate the project.

The document was termed "cost of business" schedule.

He said the amount reflected on the schedule was paid as gratification in relation to the contract.

Several initials or names in the schedule were noted as TZ, TM, AM, OM, MEC, MZ, Steve, JT and Diedericks.

But, on Wednesday, Sodi said he did not know who the initials represented. 

READ | Inquiry into state capture hears why asbestos audit contract would not have been extended

He also said: "The funds that were paid into Blackhead Consulting were funds that were due to Blackhead Consulting. There is no one else that was paid from funds that went into our account. Not a single individual. If there were payments that were made elsewhere, I wouldn't have known.

"There were certainly no payments or illegal payments that were paid from the JV. As much as I was a signatory to that account, I wasn't a transactor, but I had access to it," Sodi said. 

However, Zondo said in an email which Mpambani sent to Sodi, he said: "Please note that payments highlighted in yellow are the ones you will take care of and the rest us."

ALSO READ | Magashule was a 'blesser to many', Dukwana tells state capture inquiry

He said Mpambani also mentioned that, "as discussed with you (Sodi), I have effected the payments in two batches".

However, Sodi said he only started "looking at it properly" during interviews with the commission's investigators.

However, evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius SC said he found it difficult that Sodi did not interrogate his profit up until he met with the commission's investigators. He also did not question the money that was missing. 

Sodi said he knew what the cost of the project was and how much was going to be paid to the sub-contractors.

He also added: "With the benefit of hindsight, I should've opened the spreadsheet and interrogated it, which is something I didn't do. Had I done that, I would have been able to say, 'hang on, this is not what we discussed, there seem to be entries I am not aware of'."

Pretorius said he found it difficult to believe Sodi.

He said it was "improbable" that he failed to scrutinise the spreadsheet.  

Related Links
State capture inquiry: Director says his company did not have 'expertise' to handle asbestos
'I did not get any money' from asbestos project - former DG tells state capture inquiry
Free State asbestos project a flawed process with no evidence of competitive bidding, Zondo...
Read more on:
state capture inquiry
Lottery
1 winner bags R363k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
58% - 6515 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1368 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 3362 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.21
(+0.48)
ZAR/GBP
22.57
(+1.55)
ZAR/EUR
20.41
(+1.28)
ZAR/AUD
12.39
(+1.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.14)
Gold
1946.03
(-2.91)
Silver
26.84
(-3.74)
Platinum
934.10
(-2.29)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2150.47
(-1.01)
All Share
56433.28
(-1.04)
Top 40
52137.86
(-1.14)
Financial 15
10192.87
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
74104.47
(-1.05)
Resource 10
58039.35
(-1.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo