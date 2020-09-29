37m ago

add bookmark

State capture inquiry: Mosebenzi Zwane testimony postponed

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mosebenzi Zwane's testimony has been postponed.
Mosebenzi Zwane's testimony has been postponed.
Adrian de Kock
  • Former Free State Human Settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane's testimony before the Zondo comission has been postponed. 
  • Zwane will appear before the commission again on 13 October.  
  • His testimony will be on the billion rand Free State housing project. 

Chairperson of the state capture inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has postponed the testimony of former Free State Human Settlements MEC  Mosebenzi Zwane.

Zwane was meant to return to the commission to continue with with his testimony in relation to the R1 billion Free State housing project on Tuesday.

However, on Tuesday morning, evidence leader, advocate Paul Pretorius, told Zondo that Zwane's legal team were provided with "voluminous" documentation and they required an opportunity to go through it. 

Zwane will return to the commission on 13 October.

MUST READ | Zuma won't attend state capture commission until 'biased' Zondo recuses himself

When he appeared before the commission last week, Zwane laid the blame on department officials for not following tender processes in the awarding of contracts in the housing project. 

He said the officials suggested the creation of a database in order to provide work for contractors, after an open tender process was abandoned. 

The database included disqualified bidders, the commission heard. He also told the commission that he was assured by the officials that the database was lawful.

READ | It was never about the money, but the people of Free State, Zwane tells Zondo commission

He said after a tender process was abandoned after its period had expired, he required a way forward from the officials. 

He alleged that former department head Mpho Mokoena was one of the officials who advised him to use the database as opposed to an open tender process to award contracts.

Process

He claimed that Mokoena said this was a process that had been used by previous MECs before him, adding that it was a process allowed for under the Housing Act. But when Zwane was asked about the Act, he claimed to know nothing about it.

Mokoena, who also appeared before Zondo, claimed that after telling Zwane that his idea of an advance payment to contractors was illegal, and that contractors could not be paid before work, that Zwane said he should resign if he did not want to implement his plan.

In 2010 and 2011, Free State residents were meant to get houses, but many were never built. 

ALSO READ | State capture inquiry: 'Resign' if you are opposed to my plans, Zwane allegedly told department head

The commission heard the department made an advance payment of more than R500 million to contractors before any work was done. 

The department had also lost over R400 million, the commission heard.

The money was spent after the national department threatened to transfer some of the province’s budget to "better performing provinces".

Related Links
Zwane appointed unknown contractors to build homes, former dept head tells Zondo
'Some of us are treated worse than De Klerk', says Zwane at Bongo corruption case
Mkhwebane's birthday bash: 'Irregular' to host a guest she's investigating - civil watchdogs
Read more on:
mosebenzi zwanempho mokoenaraymond zondostate capture inquiry
Lottery
Lekker Monday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1588 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 8582 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1059 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.89
(+0.54)
ZAR/GBP
21.72
(+0.88)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(+0.21)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.92)
Gold
1896.70
(+0.79)
Silver
24.34
(+2.52)
Platinum
891.00
(+1.25)
Brent Crude
42.88
(+1.08)
Palladium
2306.00
(+2.92)
All Share
54506.88
(-0.39)
Top 40
50319.94
(-0.51)
Financial 15
10003.88
(+0.72)
Industrial 25
73358.17
(-0.86)
Resource 10
54053.58
(-0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo