State Capture Inquiry report biased against ANC members - deputy minister of defence

Thabang Makwetla says the State Capture Inquiry report was biased against ANC members.

Makwetla was implicated in the report, along with several of his ANC comrades.

The inquiry heard evidence that Makwetla had security upgrades to his Bramley home installed by a Bosasa employee.

Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla will not take the State Capture Inquiry report on review, but believes the report was prejudicial to ANC members.



While some ANC members, who have been implicated in the State Capture Inquiry report, chose silence, Makwetla insisted the commission was biased against members of his political party.

"I searched for answers of how the commission ended up with the kind of conclusion that they have. I have searched for a reason why the commission dealt with the evidence the way that they did. And I could not find any reason, but to suspect that it could only be prejudicial against ANC members [sic]," he said.

Makwetla was one of several high-profile ANC politicians implicated at the Zondo Commission.

AS IT HAPPENED | Zondo releases part 3 of the state capture report

His matter relates to the inquiry's probe into Bosasa.



The section dealing with the commission's investigation into the liquidated utility management company was released on 1 March.

Makwetla was one of several ANC politicians who had security upgrades to their homes installed by Bosasa.

At the time of the renovations to his Bramley home, he served as deputy minister of correctional services.

The Department of Correctional Services was a lucrative supplier of government contracts to Bosasa.

Makwetla was implicated by former Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux, who testified to the security installations following instructions from Gavin Watson.

When he appeared at the inquiry, the deputy minister said he was not guilty of corruption. He said he took steps to ensure that he paid Bosasa for the renovations to his home.

He paid R29 000 to Bosasa after an invoice of R90 000 was issued to him.



During questioning at the inquiry, Makwetla had initially stated that he saw no conflict of interest when he agreed to Bosasa overseeing the security upgrades.

He said it was only afterwards that he realised how the matter could be viewed as a conflict of interest.

READ | Radebe, Lamola, Netshitenzhe to oversee ANC implementation of state capture report recommendations

The commission recommended that authorities investigate him.

Makwetla said he expected the report to conclude whether he was guilty of corruption. He said the fact that the inquiry made no such conclusion concerned him.

But, despite these concerns, he has no plans to review the report.

Supplied GCIS

"In its conclusion, the report says the allegations of corruption against me were not investigated and should be referred to an investigating body and, upon the findings, the NPA should make a decision whether they prosecute or not," he said, adding:



That is the conclusion of the report, and that is the most important thing we should take from the commission. I support the commission saying there should be an investigation, but I am asking for urgency. It has been five years since these allegations.

He continued: "We were all under the impression that, when the commission comes back with the product of the work that they would have done, what they are suggesting should be undertaken now," he said.



The deputy minister said while he awaits the investigation by the relevant authorities, as recommended by Zondo, he fears a judicial review would continue to damage his reputation.

"I do not want these allegations to hang over me because I have taken the matter on review. If I am charged, then the issue will be in court. I am very clear, and I have no doubt in my mind and have no sleepless nights at the comments made by the commission," Makwetla said.

The ANC and some its leaders, including the party's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, have gone on record as saying they respect the commission's work.

The ANC has compiled a panel of its members to oversee the implementation of the State Capture Inquiry report.