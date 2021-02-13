1h ago

add bookmark

State capture inquiry: The office dictaphone and the alleged secret plan to oust Nxasana as NDPP

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. (Thapelo Morebudi/Gallo Images)
Former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. (Thapelo Morebudi/Gallo Images)
  • The state capture inquiry has heard more claims of behind-the-scenes manoeuvring to ensure former prosecutions head Nomgcobo Jiba was not unseated by Mxolisi Nxasana.
  • The former office mate of a policeman working at the NPA claimed to play along with a plan to dig up dirt on Nxasana to find out what they were up to. 
  • Terrence Joubert was testifying about a conversation he surreptitiously recorded.

Terrence Joubert was busy working at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in August 2013 when his curiosity was piqued by a telephone conversation his office mate was having.  

Colonel Welcome Mhlongo had been seconded from the police's exhumation unit for a reason Joubert did not quite know, and the two shared office space.

Joubert was in the Asset Forfeiture Unit and considered Mhlongo a friend as the two went about their work in the Durban office of the NPA.  

Mhlongo had ended one phone call. 

"But the second phone call was when I realised that I need to record this guy," Joubert told state capture commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.  

READ | Zondo to request extension for state capture commission

The name of newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana, had come up in the same sentences as "murder" and an investigation in Umlazi.  

Intrigued, Joubert waited for Mhlongo to turn away slightly before he quietly opened his desk drawer and pulled out his work recording device.

He switched it on and slid it under the newspaper on his desk.  

This conversation regarding Nxasana and his short-lived tenure was what the state capture inquiry was interested in on Friday in proceedings that moved at a glacial pace.  

According to Joubert, Mhlongo was also spoke to the person on the phone about finding out whether Nxasana benefited from his wife working at the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Mhlongo's conversation took place while Nxasana was still doing his meet-and-greet trip around the country, visiting NPA offices to introduce himself and meet everybody.  

The Acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) had been Nomgcobo Jiba after a long line of controversies over the top job at the prosecutions authority, amid a pall of accusations that former president Jacob Zuma was being protected from prosecution.  

Nomgcobo Jiba.

Led by advocate Garth Hulley, Joubert explained that the gist of the conversation was that Mhlongo was trying to find out about a murder involving Nxasana, and to use it against him so that Jiba could stay in her position.

Mhlongo also allegedly seemed to want information on Nxasana's possible relationship with the RAF, since Nxasana's wife worked there, to find out if there was any embezzlement or any benefit to him.  

Mhlongo said he needed someone to just get information on Nxasana "from A to B" out of the RAF.  

"The statement he made is that he said Jiba is the best person for the job. This guy with all these criminal things, he should not have been appointed." 

He claimed that he also heard Mhlongo say: "They could deal with Nxasana as they dealt with Gumede". He had no idea who Gumede was or in what way he had been dealt with. 

Joubert said that after the telephone conversation, Mhlongo asked him he knew anybody at the RAF who could be their inside person to get information "from A to B", and Joubert pretended he did.

Piqued, he tried to steer the conversation back to the topic of murder so he could find out what Mhlongo was up to. The recorder was still on.  

Joubert said that he understood there were "two plain clothes guys from uMlazi" working on the murder investigation into Nxasana.  

Joubert said that the plan was that after all of this, Jiba would "keep her seat".

READ | Jiba tried to dig up dirt on her NPA boss Nxasana, state capture inquiry hears

"She would get her job back if these guys could get all these things we spoke about - RAF, the murder docket...she would then be given back (her job)," he said.  

In 2015, Nxasana suddenly resigned from his job as NDPP. He had been due to testify at a commission of inquiry into his fitness to hold office. He was given a R17m golden handshake.

It had emerged that he had failed to declare a murder acquittal dating back to when he was either 18 years of age. He was accused of stabbing to death a man who attacked him and his brother. In 1986 he was acquitted. 

When Nxasana testified at the commission in June 2019, he said he had heard there were people driving around uMlazi looking for information on him and he had heard that this was because Jiba had been promised the post.

However, before they could continue, the commission ran out of time for the day. Joubert is scheduled to return next Thursday night.  

Mhlongo's lawyer applied for a postponement of his appearance at the commission, but Zondo dismissed it.

However, due to a lack of time, he did not give evidence on Friday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Failure to act against Jiba, Mrwebi harmed NPA - Nxasana tells state capture commission
Nxasana's 'golden handshake' not what it seems, Zondo commission hears
Jiba, Mrwebi 'were bragging' that nothing would happen to them, state capture inquiry hears
Read more on:
npamxolisi nxasanazondo commissionstate capture inquiry
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 704 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 887 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 4342 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.15
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
17.63
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.61)
Gold
1824.50
(+0.01)
Silver
27.35
(+0.05)
Platinum
1253.50
(+0.26)
Brent Crude
62.61
(+2.11)
Palladium
2380.00
(+0.57)
All Share
66132.24
(+0.38)
Top 40
60673.94
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12746.53
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
89200.59
(+0.42)
Resource 10
62978.89
(-0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo