State capture inquiry to resume hearings on Monday

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture - the Zondo Commission - will resume its hearings on Monday.

The inquiry will hear evidence into allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) for the most part of the week, spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela said in a statement.

Some of the witnesses who will testify include former chairperson of the board of Prasa, Popo Molefe, head of the legal department at Prasa, Martha Ngoye, and an estate agent, who sold a certain property to a former official at the agency, or to an entity connected with such an official.

"There will also be evidence by an attorney from a certain law firm," Stemela said.

"In adherence to measures to limit the spread of Covid-19, strict social distancing protocols will be observed in the media gallery and this will result in a very limited number of seats available for members of the media."

In February this year, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the Zondo commission its final extension, saying "further extensions would not be warranted".

The commission had approached the court asking for an extension, from March 2020 to December 2020.

The court said the commission would not be prejudiced by the final 13-month extension - from 1 March 2020 to 31 March 2021.

Inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the commission is "working flat out to try and finish" its work within its lifespan.